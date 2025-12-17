Marla Mindelle and Josh Sharp in A KIDMAN CAROL Off-Broadway

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You can now get a first look at “A KIDMAN CAROL: A GAY DEMENTIA ON AUSTRALIAN DAMES," which begins performances Off-Broadway tonight!

Written by Kevin Zak, A Kidman Carol stars Marla Mindelle and Josh Sharp as Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett, respectively. Performances begin tonight at Theater 511 for 5 performances only from December 17-21, 2025.

Get into the spirit of the season ... Awards Season, that is, with this irreverent, blistering and truly bananas take on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. On Oscars Eve 2023, brilliant actress and Hollywood Scrooge Cate Blanchett (Tár Humbug!) is visited by three different spirits of Nicole Kidman in order to learn the true meaning of Awards Season. Will she not only save her own soul but also cinema as a human art form? A Kidman Carol is a vicious, chaotic farce that sends up Tár, The Hours, Carol, The Lord of The Rings, The Undoing, To Die For, The Others, Notes on a Scandal, Blue Jasmine, Big Little Lies, and so much more from the Kidman/Blanchett canon. Ohr nohr!