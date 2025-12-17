Kerry Ellis and Ben Forster to Perform at Sony Hall in January 2026

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kerry Ellis and Ben Forster will take the stage at Sony Hall on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. The concert promises a night of musical theatre favorites, iconic anthems, and duets in the heart of Manhattan.

West End and Broadway star Kerry Ellis brings her signature powerhouse vocals and magnetic stage presence to New York City in a rare concert appearance. Known for roles including “Elphaba” in Wicked and “Fantine” in Les Miserables, Ellis has enjoyed a two-decade recording career, including collaborations with Queen’s Sir Brian May. Her performance blends musical theatre classics, rock-infused anthems, and personal stories that showcase one of the most celebrated voices of our time. In addition to musical theatre classics, Kerry will also perform songs from her latest album, Kings & Queens (Westway Music). The album highlights Kerry’s country rock style along with the drama of her love of theatre and features guests Sir Brian May and Newton Faulkner.

"I can’t wait to bring a little West End sparkle back to New York," says Kerry Ellis. "Sharing the stage with Ben, performing songs I love, and celebrating the start of a new year with such an incredible audience—what could be better? It’s going to be pure musical magic!"

Joining Ellis is Ben Forster, who makes his New York City debut at Sony Hall while celebrating the release of his new album, Musicals Greatest Hits (Westway Music). Forster is best known for his recent turn as the “Phantom” in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera. He rose to fame after winning Webber’s hit television series Superstar, followed by starring as “Jesus” in the global arena tour of Jesus Christ Superstar. At Sony Hall, Forster will perform selections from his new album—recorded with the acclaimed BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra—live in Manhattan for the very first time.

"I’m beyond excited to make my New York City debut," says Ben Forster. "Performing in Manhattan, alongside Kerry, and bringing my new album to life in such an iconic venue—it’s a dream come true. I can’t wait to share this music with the NYC audience and make it a night to remember!"

