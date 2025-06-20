Photos: BEAU THE MUSICAL Celebrates Pride Night Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Out of the Box Theatrics, in association with The StoryLine Project, LLC; Bryan McCaffrey, and Leah Michalos, hosted a special Pride Night celebration at Beau the Musical. Check out photos from the event!

On Monday, June 19, Beau the Musical hosted special guests and LGBTQIA+ activists Jak Malone (Operation Mincemeat), Mila Jam ("Lily Allen and Friends," National Tour: Rent), Nathan Lee Graham (Zoolander, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert), and Justin David Sullivan (& Juliet) for a post-performance talk back around identity and queerness.

Beau the Musical was conceived and written by Douglas Lyons (Broadway: Chicken and Biscuits, TV: “Fraggle Rock”), with music by Ethan D. Pakchar (Broadway: Back to the Future: The Musical) and Douglas Lyons, and lyrics by Douglas Lyons. The production, which is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes (Broadway: Spamalot; Regional: Regency Girls) plays through July 27 at 154 Christopher Street (formerly The New Ohio Theater).

The cast features Matt Rodin (National Tour: Company; Off-Broadway: All the World’s a Stage) as Ace Baker, Chris Blisset (National Tour: Stand By Your Man; Off-Broadway: Bloodsong of Love) as Beau, Amelia Cormack (Broadway: Hadestown; West End: Priscilla, Queen of the Desert) as Raven, Seth Eliser (Off-Broadway: The Jonathan Larson Project; Tour: Disney On Classic) as Standby, Andrea Goss (Broadway: Rent, Cabaret) as Nurse/Karina/Le-Ann, Cory Jeacoma (Broadway: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical; Regional: Gatsby: An American Myth; TV: “Only Murders in the Building”) as Ferris, Tyler Donovan McCall (Tour: Fiddler on the Roof; Empire Records: The Musical) as Standby, Miyuki Miyagi (Regional: The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Natasha, Pierre, and The Great Comet of 1812) as Daphney, Pearl Rhein (Broadway: Natasha, Pierre, and The Great Comet of 1812, TV: “Succession”) as Standby, Jeremy Sevelovitz (Off-Broadway: Escape to Margaritaville, National tour: We the People) as Standby, Derek J. Stoltenberg (National Tour: The Prom, Mamma Mia) as Dennis, Lauren Jeanne Thomas (Off-Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish; Tour: Once) as Standby, and Matt Wolpe (Broadway: Finding Neverland; TV: “We Crashed”) as Larry.

The creative team includes scenic designer Daniel Allen (Broadway: Chicken & Biscuits; Off-Broadway: Room 1214), costume designer Devario D. Simmons (Broadway: Thoughts of a Colored Man, Film: Rustin), lighting designer Adam Honoré (Broadway: Purlie Victorious; Off-Broadway: Cats: The Jellicle Ball), sound designer Jordana Abrenica (Broadway: Suffs; Off-Broadway: Francois and the Rebels), and prop designer Sean Frank (OOTB: Inspired by True Events; Off-Broadway: Teeth). Jonathan Bach (Wicked, New York City Center Encores!) is Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Robin Carus. Assistant Stage Manager is Rachael Wilkin.

Tickets for Beau the Musical are on sale and can be purchased through OvationTix.

Beau the Musical features eight actor-musicians telling the story of Ace Baker (Rodin) – a young queer man whose life is forever changed when he discovers his deceased grandfather is actually still alive. Family secrets unravel as Ace rushes to make up for lost time with a man who changes his life by putting a guitar in his hand.

Beau the Musical was developed through readings at The Directors Company, The Musical Theatre Factory, Roundabout Theatre Company’s Oscar Hammerstein Festival at The Bucks County Playhouse, and Lincoln Center’s Broadway Songbook Series.

Following a presentation at the 2019 Adirondack Theatre Festival, Sony Masterworks Broadway released the show’s world premiere recording.

Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michelson

Comments