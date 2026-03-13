Raúl Esparza And Patrick Kerr Join The Acting Company’s Annual Gala

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The Acting Company has announced that Raúl Esparza will perform and Patrick Kerr will emcee at the organization’s Annual Gala on April 20 at 583 Park Avenue in New York City. The event will honor writer and director Lisa Peterson with the John Houseman Award.

Esparza joins previously announced award presenter Doug Wright for the evening, which recognizes Peterson’s creative achievements and contributions to the theater community. Peterson’s work includes Broadway’s Good Night, Oscar, as well as the Off-Broadway productions Light Shining in Buckinghamshire, An Iliad, and Fck 7th Grade*.

Named for The Acting Company co-founder John Houseman, the annual award celebrates artists whose work has made a significant impact on the theater field. Past recipients include Bartlett Sher, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Dakin Matthews, Bill Rauch, Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell, and Dana Ivey.

The gala will celebrate the company’s long history of developing emerging actors through touring productions of classic plays and new adaptations across the United States. Proceeds from the benefit dinner will support the organization’s theater productions and arts-in-education programs presented to communities nationwide.

The evening will begin with a cocktail hour at 6:30 p.m., followed by a silent auction, special performances, dinner, and dancing. Timothy K. Saunders Jr. and Tejal P. Wadhwani serve as Gala Co-Chairs.

Ticket Information

The Acting Company’s Annual Gala will take place April 20 at 583 Park Avenue in New York City. Tickets and tables are available by calling 212-258-3111 or by visiting theactingcompany.org.