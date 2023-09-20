Photos: ARMS AND THE MAN Cast and Creative Meets The Press

Performances run from October 17 through November 18, 2023.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

Gingold Theatrical Group will present a new production of Arms and the Man by George Bernard Shaw. Arms and the Man will play Theater Two at Theatre Row (410 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036) from October 17 through November 18, 2023. Opening night is set for October 26.  Check out photos of the cast and creative team meeting the press below!
 
Arms and the Man by Bernard Shaw is one of Shaw’s most enduringly popular comedies. The plot follows a hunted soldier who, seeking refuge in a young lady’s boudoir, starts in motion a series of highly engaging and unlikely comedic events. His unusual philosophies about love, war and life in general open up a world of thought she’d never previously entertained--certainly not with her dashing war-hero fiancée who also arrives unexpectedly. This early work of Shaw’s is remarkably pithy.  

The play’s title, Arms and the Man, references the first line of the epic Virgil poem, The Aeneid, in which we’re reminded of how foolish humans can be by fighting each other and struggling against the best of human nature: “Arms and the man I sing, who, forced by fate / And haughty Juno's unrelenting hate, / Expelled and exiled, left the Trojan shore.”
 
The cast of Arms and the Man will feature Shanel Bailey (“Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies”), Delphi Borich (Camelot), Ben Davis (New York New York), Keshav Moodliar (Queen), Thomas Jay Ryan (Uncle Vanya), Evan Zes (The Kite Runner), Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (Prince of Broadway). Understudies for this production are Mazvita Chanakira (Gap Year), René Thornton Jr (The Tempest), and Matthew Zimmerman (A Midsummer Night’s Dream).
 
Arms and the Man will be directed by David Staller. The production will feature set design by Lindsay Genevieve Fuori, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, costume design by Tracy Christensen and sound design by Julian Evans. Prop design is by Emmarose Campbell. Production management is by Allie Posner. Hair design is by Cassie Williams, and Stephanie Yankwitt of tbd Casting Co. is the Casting Director. Logan Gabrielle Schulman is the Assistant to the Director and Ariel Kregard is the Assistant to the Costume Designer. The production stage manager is April Ann Kline and Jade Doina will serve as assistant stage manager.
 
The performance schedule for Arms and the Man is as follows: Tuesday–Thursday at 7pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 3pm. Cast and guest-moderated talkbacks will take place after each Sunday performance.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Arms And The Man

Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Arms And The Man

Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Arms And The Man

George Bernard Shaw annotated notes

The Set of Arms and The Man

Thomas Jay Ryan

Thomas Jay Ryan

Evan Zes

Evan Zes

Ben Davis

Ben Davis

Matthew Zimmerman

Matthew Zimmerman

Keshav Moodliar

Keshav Moodliar

Delphi Borich

Delphi Borich

Karen Ziemba

Karen Ziemba

Shanel Bailey

Shanel Bailey

Keshav Moodliar, Delphi Borich, Shanel Bailey, Thomas Jay Ryan, Karen Ziemba, Evan Zes and Ben Davis

Keshav Moodliar, Delphi Borich, Shanel Bailey, Thomas Jay Ryan, Karen Ziemba, Evan Zes and Ben Davis

David Staller (Director) joins with the cast Keshav Moodliar, Delphi Borich, Shanel Bailey, Thomas Jay Ryan, Karen Ziemba, Evan Zes and Ben Davis

April Ann Klein (Production Stage Manager) and Jade Doina (Assistant Stage Manager)

Logan Gabrielle Schulman (Assistant to the Director)

Pamela Singleton (Gingold Board Chair), David Staller, Greg Santos (Managing Producer) and Sean Bertrand (Managing Producer Associate)

David Staller

David Staller

Natalie Kane (Administrative Assistant)

Natalie Kane

Ariel Kregal (Assistnat Costume Designer), Cassie Williams (Hair and Makeup Designer), Tracy Christensen (Costume Designer) and Karine Ivey (Wardrobe Supervisor)

Allie Posner (Production Manager)

Lindsay Genevieve Fuori (Set Designer)

Jamie Roderick (Lighting Designer)

Lindsay Genevieve Fuori

Fareeda Ahmed, Ethan E. Litwin and Pamela Singleton

Julian Evans (Sound Designer)

David Staller

Cast, Creative and Friends listening to presentation

David Staller

David Staller

Lindsay Genevieve Fuori

Tracy Christensen




Recommended For You