Photo Flash: First Look at Luis Alfaro's MOJADA at The Public

MacArthur Genius Award-winning playwright Luis Alfaro returns to The Public with MOJADA, the New York premiere of his stirring drama about love, immigration, and sacrifice, inspired by the Ancient Greek story of Medea. The show runs through Sunday, August 11.

Helmed by Chay Yew, this play masterfully combines ancient storytelling with the most pressing issues facing our country today, following a young Mexican mother who gives up everything to bring her son to America, only to find America demands even more. Alfaro and Yew's last collaboration, Oedipus El Rey, an electrifying take on the Greek tragedy Oedipus Rex, premiered at The Public in the fall of 2017.

The complete cast of MOJADA features Vanessa Aspillaga (Luisa), Alex Hernandez (Jason), Ada Maris (Pilar), Benjamin Luis McCracken(Acan), Socorro Santiago (Tita), and Sabina Zúñiga Varela (Medea).MOJADA features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado; costume design by Haydee Zelideth; lighting design by David Weiner; sound design by Mikhail Fiksel; projection design by stephan mazurek; hair style consultation and wig design by Earon Chew Nealey; and fight and intimacy direction by UnkleDave's Fight-House.

See production photographs below by Joan Marcus!





