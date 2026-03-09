THE MAN WHO WOULD BE KING: An Epic Musical Adventure Set for The Theatre at St. Luke's

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jessica Ferguson/Ferguson Productions, Bud and Thelma Negley, and The James Ford Bell Foundation, will present The Man Who Would Be King, an epic musical adventure, with book & lyrics by DJ Salisbury, music by Neil Berg, music direction by Andrew Gerle and music supervision by Wendy Bobbitt Cavett. Directed by DJ Salisbury, performances will begin on Wednesday, March 25 at 6pm (through Friday, April 3 at 3pm) at The Theatre at St. Luke’s.

Set in 1888 Imperial British India, The Man Who Would Be King is a period musical based on Rudyard Kipling’s novella of the same name. This musical adaptation follows two rogues who chase imperial dreams into the remote Hindu Kush, where they attempt to rule a mythical culture as kings. Their hunger for power leads to betrayal and catastrophe, leaving one man to return home and tell a journalist the compelling story of greed, hubris, star-crossed romance, and empire undone.

The cast for The Man Who Would Be King is Terence Archie (Company, Ragtime), Shanel Bailey (The Book of Mormon, Gypsy), Josh Canfield (Natasha, Pierre…, Doctor Zhivago), Coleman Cummngs (Rent -tour, Shooting Star), Rita Harvey (Fiddler, Phantom), Vicki Lewis (Damn Yankees, Chicago), Trevor Martin(Pirates of Penzance, Carousel), Wesley Slade (SpongeBob – Sac Music Circus) and Katie Thompson (SpongeBob –B’way, Giant – The Public). The stage manager is Sam Forrest.

The musical has had a developmental reading at The Village Theater in Issaquah, WA (directed by Tony Award winner Brian Yorkey, writer of Next To Normal), a staged reading at the Rubicon Theater in CA as part of the Los Angeles Musical Theatre Festival, and a showcase presentation at the New York Musical Theatre Festival. Moises Kaufman of Tectonic Theater Project has also supported the piece with dramaturgical guidance. In this revised iteration, 9 actors portray multiple characters. This showcase production will be the first staging of the musical in New York City.