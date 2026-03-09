HANDSTAND by Helen Huettner Nicholas to Debut at Gene Frankel Theatre

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Handstand, a new play by Helen Huettner Nicholas, will be presented on April 9-11, 2026 at Gene Frankel Theatre.

Set in present-day New York City, Handstand follows Mac and Liz, two best friends, roommates, and co-founders of a scrappy downtown theater company. Together, they've built a life full of ambition, inside jokes, and one peculiar secret they've never had to explain - until now. When Mac starts dating Kyle, the balance begins to shift, slowly unraveling the threads of the girls' carefully constructed world. Handstand is a story about the ties that bind us: to our past, to the people we love, and to the identities we struggle to outgrow. It's about holding on too tightly, letting go too late, and finding out what remains when the performance ends.

From the Playwright: "Handstand was originally set to premiere in March 2020 as a compact, two-person one-act play. Then the world paused, and so did the play. In January 2025, I returned to it, immersing myself once again in the world of Mac and Liz. I realized they had grown older, just as I had. Now in their thirties, their story had shifted, deepened. What was once a short piece is now a full-length play with a third character and new emotional terrain. Handstand is no longer the play it was, but something richer, more layered, and, I hope, more resonant. After years of waiting in the wings, it's ready to meet the world."