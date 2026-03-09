THE FRESH FRUIT FESTIVAL Unveils Lineup at The Wild Project

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

From Monday, April 20 through Sunday, May 3, the Fresh Fruit Festival Mainstage will take over The Wild Project for a dynamic showcase of LGBTQ+ brilliance. This year's festival continues to redefine what it means to be "inclusive."

FEATURED EVENTS INCLUDE

The Sloppy Abandon of Excavated Love by Dennis Bush: After finding a journal from the 1980s, Marcus becomes entangled in the past, upending his relationship with his boyfriend, Jason, and his roommate, Kelvin. This play opens the festival on Monday, April 20 at 7:00 p.m. with shows on Wednesday, April 22 at 8:00 p.m., and Saturday, April 25 @ 2:00 p.m.

Mister Snickers of New York by Michael Raimondi: Mister Snickers of New York City follows a gay man's alcohol-soaked attempt at building a chosen family, centering around his Best Friend, his dog, Mister Snickers, and the spiritual journey he finds himself on as a result. Against the backdrop of a pop-up book style NYC, infused with music, Mister Snickers of New York City tells the classic story of a boy and his dog as a queer journey from selfish addict to generous friend. Monday, April 27 @ 8:30 p.m., Saturday, May 2 @ 2:00 p.m., Sunday, May 3 @ 4:00 p.m.

Billy To His Friends by Cassandra Rose: A modern ensemble reclaims the history of Oliver "Billy" Sipple-the man who saved President Ford but was outed against his will by Harvey Milk. Tuesday, April 28 @ 6:00 p.m., Wednesday April 29 @ 8:00 p.m., Saturday, May 2 @ noon

When We Practice to Deceive by Reginald T. Jackson: Hilarity ensues when a mother overhears her son's trans girlfriend in the bathroom of an expensive restaurant, leading to a comedic standoff. Thursday, April 23 & Friday, April 24 @ 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, April 25 @ noon

Little Bitches by Esme Roberts: A sharp, comedic coming-of-age play set at a sweltering California summer camp where a 15-year-old lesbian in denial faces a fracture in her social hierarchy. Wednesday, April 22 @ 6:00 p.m., Friday April 24 & Saturday, April 25 @ 8:30 p.m.

Igniting the Spark by Kathleen Potts: A night between a young police officer and a Native American artist transitions from a sexy encounter to something far more sinister. Friday, May 1 @ 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 2 @ 6:00 p.m.