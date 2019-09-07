Photo Flash: First Look at LEAR: THAT OLD MAN I USED TO KNOW at A.R.T/New York Theatres

Lear: That Old Man I Used To Know, a new play based on Shakespeare's King Lear, is currently in performances at A.R.T/New York Theatres - Gural Theatre - 3rd Floor (502 W. 53rd Street, between 10th and 11th) for a limited engagement through September 22. The opening is Sunday, September 8. Lear: That Old Man I Used To Know is adapted and directed by Beth Ann Hopkins (Enemy; The Tempest) with musical direction and arrangements by Elliot Roth (Our Sinatra; resident composer- Jeff Davis Dance), and is produced by Smith Street Stage.

In Lear: That Old Man I Used To Know, a young girl has run away to her Grandmother's attic, a space for forgotten objects covered with drop cloths and dusty time. When searching through a stack of old books, she opens one up to reveal that the words literally come alive off the pages as characters and creatures emerge around her and begin to tell her the story of King Lear. Lear: That Old Man I Used To Know is a classic story, retold through the eyes of a child.

The cast of Lear: That Old Man I Used To Know includes: Louis Butelli (Sleep No More; Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde) as Lear, Sarah Dacey Charles (Les Miserables; "House of Cards") as Gloucester, Pete McElligott (War of the Roses) as Kent, Aileen Wu as Girl/Cordelia, Noelle Franco (Deployed) as Fool, Jonathan Hopkins (Henry IV) as Edgar, Alex Purcell (Stupid F**king Bird) as Edmund, Ashley Scott as Regan, Hannah Sloat (War Horse) as Goneril, Vanessa Butler(Queens for a Year) as Cornwall, Kieron Anthony (The Last Days of Judas Iscariot) as Albany andChrista Kimlicko Jones (The Three Sisters) as Mother.

Lear: That Old Man I Used To Know features costume design by Sherry Martinez (The Last Days of Judas Iscariot), lighting design by Charlotte McPherson (Age of Bees), scenic design bySteve Brenman (Double Falsehood), sound design by Darin Hallinan (The Frankenstein Project), props design by Tony Leone, Sherry Leone, Gary Dolan & Ashley Seltzer, and fight choreography and assistant direction by Alex Purcell (Stupid F**king Bird).

"This play explores the conflict between love and disappointment, and it presses us to think of how much we are able to bear for the people who are most important to us," said director/adapter Beth Ann Hopkins. "At its core, it's a human story of someone navigating this, and it's a story of the power and the limits of love, family and forgiveness."

Tickets for Lear: That Old Man I Used To Know are $30, and the show plays at the A.R.T/New York Theatres (502 W. 53rd Street) through September 22. The performance schedule is as follows: Wednesday - Saturday at 7:00pm, with matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2:00pm.





