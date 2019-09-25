Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD

WP Theater and Second Stage Theater just celebrated opening night for the world premiere of Alexis Scheer's Our Dear Dead Drug Lord. Directed by Whitney White, the production features CARMEN BERKELEY, Daniel Duque-Estrada, Alyssa May Gold, REBECCA JIMENEZ and Malika Samuel.

In this fierce and feverish world premiere comedy from WP Theater and Second Stage, a gang of teenage girls gathers in an abandoned treehouse to summon the ghost of Pablo Escobar. Are they messing with the actual spirit of the infamous cartel kingpin? Or are they really just messing with each other? A rollercoaster ride through the danger and damage of girlhood - the teenage wasteland has never been so much twisted fun.

OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD is presented at the McGinn/Cazale Theater (2162 Broadway).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



