PASSENGERS by The 7 Fingers to Begin Performances at PAC NYC in June

The Perelman Performing Arts Center will present the New York premiere of Passengers, a theater, circus and dance experience written, directed and choreographed by Tony Award nominee Shana Carroll (Water for Elephants).



Performances begin on Thursday, June 12 with an opening set for Tuesday, June 17. This is a limited run through June 29, 2025.



This summer, Montréal’s acclaimed contemporary physical theater troupe The 7 Fingers pulls into PAC NYC. The passengers on this train don’t sit in silence staring at their phones – they express their hopes and dreams through an astonishing blend of cirque, music, and dance, telling human stories with superhuman skills. Poetic goodbyes. Anticipatory reunions. Fateful encounters. Each moment unfolds with breathtaking wonder and heartwarming storytelling. Passengers is that rare entertainment event that makes for a perfect date night or a thrilling family adventure.



The creative team for Passengers includes Isabelle Chassé (Associate Director), Colin Gagné (Composer, Musical Director & Co-Sound Designer), Ana Cappelluto (Set Designer), Camille Thibault-Bédard (Costume Designer), Éric Champoux (Lighting Designer), Johnny Ranger (Video Designer), Jérôme Guilleaume – Co-Sound Designer), Sabrina Gilbert (Project Manager), Francisco Cruz (Head Coach).

