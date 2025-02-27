New Musical BIG FAMOUS Workshop Presentation Set For Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Directors Company will produce a workshop presentation of the new musical BIG FAMOUS, directed by Rachel Klein. This laugh-out-loud comedy features book, music and lyrics by Nicholas Kaminski and music and lyrics by Grammy Award nominee Stephen Kaminski. The presentation will occur on Thursday, March 20th, and Friday, March 21st at New 42 Studios (229 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036). For more information visit, www.directorscompany.org.

Meet Jan Lewan—the most ambitious polka star you've never heard of… until now. BIG FAMOUS is a high-energy, satirical new musical based on the unbelievable true story of a Polish immigrant who turned his accordion-fueled dreams into a glittering empire—by any means necessary.

With boundless charm, a big heart, and even bigger schemes, Jan builds a polka dynasty that stretches from Pennsylvania's Polish halls to the casinos of Atlantic City and beyond. But when the money stops flowing, and the walls start closing in, will he con his way out of trouble?

Featuring a wildly infectious polka score, laugh-out-loud comedy, and a story so absurd it has to be true, BIG FAMOUS is a rollicking tale of music, ambition, and the American Dream gone spectacularly off the rails. Based on true events, audiences will be entertained from the first polka to the last!

“BIG FAMOUS is both an immigrant story and an exploration of identity in the face of an entertainment industry that demands conformity,” says co-creator Nicholas Kaminski. “It's also a show with heart, written by the people who lived it.”

“BIG FAMOUS tells the compelling story of the pursuit of the American Dream,” pitches in his father and Grammy Award-nominee Stephen Kaminski, “only to have it go so very wrong. It is a story filled with laughter, choices, greed, tragedy, and, most of all, music!.”

"A polka ponzi scheme? I was intrigued by this story from the moment I read it,” exclaims director Rachel Klein. “I'm excited to work with the Kaminskis, the incredible father and son writing team, who were authentically a part of this world of 1980s/90s polka-mania, and tell this clever, heartfelt, and deeply entertaining story about an unconventional anti-hero."

The production stars Aaron Ramey (Young Frankenstein, The Bridges of Madison County, The Visit) as Jan Lewan, Dominique Scott (Rock & Roll Man) as Pally Pulaski, Britney Coleman (Company, Tootsie, Sunset Boulevard) as Diane Trent, Lisa Helmi Johanson (POTUS, Drag: The Musical) as Rhoda Jeleski, Leenya Rideout (War Horse, Company) as Zosia Brzeczyszczykiewicz, Brian Russell Carey (Cabaret) as Vick, while Devon Meddock, Tina Stafford, Avery Whitted, Louis Christian Jannuzzi III, Andy Paterson, Carlos Velasquez Escamilla, and Laura Elizabeth Flanagan round out the dynamic ensemble.

The presentation features music direction by Larry Pressgrove and associate direction by Josh Zacher. The production stage manager is Morgan Holbrook, with assistant stage management from Kelly Merritt.

The developmental workshop is presented by The Directors Company – Artistic Director Michael Parva, Producing Director Leah Michalos, and Associate Artistic Director Heather Arnson – and general management courtesy of Michalos Management LLC. Casting by Stephanie Klapper. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

Comments