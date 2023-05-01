Mobile Unit's THE COMEDY OF ERRORS Tour to Kick Off Tomorrow

The Public Theater's Mobile Unit will kick off a free tour of the five boroughs with a bilingual and musical adaptation of The Comedy of Errors, adapted by Rebecca Martínez and Julián Mesri. The show will pop up outdoors and indoors at public plazas, parks, community centers, and more locations May 2-21, and then run for a free engagement at The Public May 25-June 11.

This new adaptation rigorously embraces music from all over Latin America in this tale of separation and joyous reunion. With songs in English and Spanish, this new musical adaptation brings an energetic vibe to this age-old tale of two sets of twins separated by stormy seas as they overcome a baffling case of mistaken identity-and the mayhem and hilarious confusion that follows.

In partnership with NYC Parks Arts, Culture & Fun and Department of Transportation, as well as other key Mobile Unit partners, THE COMEDY OF ERRORS will pop up both outside and indoors at public plazas, parks, and community centers across the five boroughs from Tuesday, May 2 through Sunday, May 21 as part of The Public's commitment to bringing free theater to all and deepening its engagement with communities around NYC. Following the tour to the five boroughs, a free engagement of THE COMEDY OF ERRORS will run in The Public's Shiva Theater from Thursday, May 25 through Sunday, June 11.