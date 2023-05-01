Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mobile Unit's THE COMEDY OF ERRORS Tour to Kick Off Tomorrow

Mobile Unit's THE COMEDY OF ERRORS Tour to Kick Off Tomorrow

The show will pop up outdoors and indoors at public plazas, parks, community centers, and more locations May 2-21.

May. 01, 2023  

The Public Theater's Mobile Unit will kick off a free tour of the five boroughs with a bilingual and musical adaptation of The Comedy of Errors, adapted by Rebecca Martínez and Julián Mesri. The show will pop up outdoors and indoors at public plazas, parks, community centers, and more locations May 2-21, and then run for a free engagement at The Public May 25-June 11.

This new adaptation rigorously embraces music from all over Latin America in this tale of separation and joyous reunion. With songs in English and Spanish, this new musical adaptation brings an energetic vibe to this age-old tale of two sets of twins separated by stormy seas as they overcome a baffling case of mistaken identity-and the mayhem and hilarious confusion that follows.

In partnership with NYC Parks Arts, Culture & Fun and Department of Transportation, as well as other key Mobile Unit partners, THE COMEDY OF ERRORS will pop up both outside and indoors at public plazas, parks, and community centers across the five boroughs from Tuesday, May 2 through Sunday, May 21 as part of The Public's commitment to bringing free theater to all and deepening its engagement with communities around NYC. Following the tour to the five boroughs, a free engagement of THE COMEDY OF ERRORS will run in The Public's Shiva Theater from Thursday, May 25 through Sunday, June 11.




Initial Casts Set for SUMMERWORKS at Clubbed Thumb - Featuring Three New Plays Photo
Initial Casts Set for SUMMERWORKS at Clubbed Thumb - Featuring Three New Plays
Clubbed Thumb has announced initial casting for the 26th SUMMERWORKS festival of new plays. Learn how to purchase tickets!
The Jimmy Awards Congratulates Recipients of the Inspiring Teacher Award Photo
The Jimmy Awards Congratulates Recipients of the Inspiring Teacher Award
 The Jimmy Awards is congratulating the recipients of the 2023 INSPIRING TEACHER AWARD. See when the Jimmy Awards are taking place!
Al Hirschfeld Exhibition Extended Through Late June at The Museum of Broadway Photo
Al Hirschfeld Exhibition Extended Through Late June at The Museum of Broadway
The Museum of Broadway's inaugural special exhibit, The American Theatre As Seen by Hirschfeld, has been extended by popular demand.
Announces Additional Performers For OUT OF MYSELF - SONGS OF PETER FOLEY Photo
Announces Additional Performers For OUT OF MYSELF - SONGS OF PETER FOLEY
Prospect Theater Company and the newly launched Peter Foley Music Project have announced additional performers for Out of Myself—Songs of Peter Foley, a concert celebrating the legacy of the late award-winning composer and lyricist, held Monday, June 5th at Peter Norton Symphony Space.

More Hot Stories For You


Announces Additional Performers For OUT OF MYSELF - SONGS OF PETER FOLEYAnnounces Additional Performers For OUT OF MYSELF - SONGS OF PETER FOLEY
May 1, 2023

Prospect Theater Company and the newly launched Peter Foley Music Project have announced additional performers for Out of Myself—Songs of Peter Foley, a concert celebrating the legacy of the late award-winning composer and lyricist, held Monday, June 5th at Peter Norton Symphony Space.
Photos: Penny Arcade's LONGING LASTS LONGER Opens At The Players ClubPhotos: Penny Arcade's LONGING LASTS LONGER Opens At The Players Club
April 28, 2023

On Thursday, April 27th White Horse Theater Company in association with Salt Pillar Productions presented the legendary Penny Arcade and her show Longing Lasts Longer at the prestigious private members club, The Players NYC (16 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY 10003). The piece was written, conceived, and performed by Arcade, with design and direction by Steve Zehentner. 
Photos: First Look at Roundabout's PRIMARY TRUST in RehearsalPhotos: First Look at Roundabout's PRIMARY TRUST in Rehearsal
April 28, 2023

Primary Trust begins preview performances on Thursday, May 4, 2023 and opens officially on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the Laura Pels Theater in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Monday, July 10, 2023. Check out rehearsal photos here!
Michael Cruz Kayne's SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS Begins Previews Tonight At Audible TheaterMichael Cruz Kayne's SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS Begins Previews Tonight At Audible Theater
April 28, 2023

Audible Theater's production of Michael Cruz Kayne's self-authored show Sorry For Your Loss, directed by Josh Sharp, begins previews tonight, Friday, April 28, at the Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue – one block south of W. 3rd Street), Audible's creative home for live performances in New York.
Rattlestick Theater Announces The Inaugural Terrence McNally New Works Incubator FellowsRattlestick Theater Announces The Inaugural Terrence McNally New Works Incubator Fellows
April 28, 2023

Rattlestick Theater, in partnership with the Terrence McNally Foundation and Tom Kirdahy Productions, have announced the three (3) inaugural Terrence McNally New Works Incubator fellows: Molly Bicks, HyoJeong Choi and Haygen-Brice Walker.
share