Michael Genet Joins The Off-Broadway Cast of PERFECT CRIME

Michael Genet is now starring as Inspector James Ascher in NYC's Longest Running Play, Perfect Crime, now playing Off-Broadway at the Anne L. Bernstein Theater.

Michael's credits include: A Few Good Men, the TONY Award winning, Choir Boy, the forever fan favorite, Wicked, The Prom, Hamlet, Elton John and Anne Rice's sensuously seductive vampire tale, Lestat, the Off-Broadway smash hit, Is God Is, American Son, A Soldier's Play, Fences, and The Whipping Man.

The perfect show for CSI and Law & Order fans, Perfect Crime tells the story of brilliant but money-hungry psychiatrist and suspected cold-blooded killer Margaret Brent, her wealthy husband, deranged patient, and the handsome detective who's falling in love with her while trying to solve the crime. The production, written by the late Warren Manzi and produced by Armand Michael Hyatt, has the distinction of being the only show (on or Off-Broadway) that has run in New York City during the 80s, 90s, 2000s, 2010s, and now the 20s. The ‘urban legend' has managed to withstand the test of time – evolving with the changing styles, technology, culture, audiences, and various crises around it. Perfect Crime was written by Warren Manzi and produced by Armand Hyatt and features Catherine Russell, who has been featured by the Associated Press as “The Off-Broadway force of nature.” She has performed in the show since its first performance and has never taken a sick day or a vacation day in the past 35 years! It's a feat that has landed her in the Guinness Book of World Records. Russell's incredible streak has been featured on Entertainment Tonight, The Today Show, Good Morning America, and in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Daily News, and numerous other media outlets including People, which dubbed her “The Cal Ripken of Broadway.”

The Theater Center, the only Off-Broadway venue with a Broadway address, is in New York's Theater District. Since April 2005, it has offered Off-Broadway entertainment in a 20,000-square-foot complex featuring two theaters and rehearsal spaces. Uniquely, we provide Live AI Translation in over 50 languages. Hosting a variety of productions, acting classes, and events, The Theater Center features the Anne L. Bernstein Theater with "Perfect Crime," New York's longest-running play, and the Jerry Orbach Theater with shows like "The Office! A Musical Parody," "Friends! A Musical Parody," and "Singfeld! A Musical About Nothing."

