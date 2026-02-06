Drew Brock Baker Joins Cast of PERFECT CRIME

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Theater Center just announced that Drew Brock Baker has joined the company of NYC’s Longest Running Play, Perfect Crime, celebrating its 39th anniversary this year in the Anne L. Bernstein Theater at The Theater Center. He joins the cast in the role of Lionel McAuley.

Baker’s recent stage work includes The Lady from the Sea (The Stranger), They Came to the Castle (Aldo), Three Sisters (Andrei), and Macbeth (Ross). His screen credits include upcoming indie project Knock ’Em Dead and appearances on FBI, The Equalizer, and The Food That Built America. Drew holds an MA in Acting from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London and a BFA from the University of Utah. For more information, visit drewbrockbaker.com.

The perfect show for CSI and Law & Order fans, Perfect Crime tells the story of brilliant but money-hungry psychiatrist and suspected cold-blooded killer Margaret Brent, her wealthy husband, deranged patient, and the handsome detective who’s falling in love with her while trying to solve the crime. The production, written by the late Warren Manzi and produced by Armand Michael Hyatt, has the distinction of being the only show (on or Off-Broadway) that has run in New York City during the 80s, 90s, 2000s, 2010s, and now the 20s. The ‘urban legend’ has managed to withstand the test of time – evolving with the changing styles, technology, culture, audiences, and various crises around it. Perfect Crime features Catherine Russell, who has been featured by the Associated Press as “The Off-Broadway force of nature.” She has performed in the show since its first performance and has never taken a sick day or a vacation day in the past 39 years! It’s a feat that has landed her in the Guinness Book of World Records. Russell’s incredible streak has been featured on Entertainment Tonight, The Today Show, Good Morning America, and in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Daily News, and numerous other media outlets including People, which dubbed her “The Cal Ripken of Broadway.”

The Theater Center, the only Off-Broadway venue with a Broadway address, is in New York's Theater District. Since April 2005, it has offered Off-Broadway entertainment in a 20,000-square-foot complex featuring two theaters and rehearsal spaces. Uniquely, we provide Live AI Translation in over 50 languages. Hosting a variety of productions, acting classes, and events, The Theater Center features the Anne L. Bernstein Theater with Perfect Crime, New York's longest-running play, and the Jerry Orbach Theater with shows like The Office! A Musical Parody, Friends! A Musical Parody, and Singfeld! A Musical About Nothing.