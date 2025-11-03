Jonathan Dauermann Joins PERFECT CRIME At The Theater Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



​Jonathan Dauermann will make his Off-Broadway debut in the company of NYC's Longest Running Play, Perfect Crime, at the Anne L. Bernstein Theater. He joins the cast in the role of Lionel McAuley.

Jonathan's stage credits include: Tupolski in Headwall Theatre Company's revival of The Pillowman, the lead role of The Traveler in the world-premiere production of Last Room (which enjoyed a sold-out run in SoHo), and multiple roles in Romeo and Juliet with The Curtain. Recent film credits include Eugene The Marine starring Scott Glenn and Jim Gaffigan, Never Fuggedaboutit (2023 SXSW Premiere), and Spider (2025 RIFF Premiere). For his lead role in the feature film Cut and Run, Jonathan won Best Actor at the 2024 Transparent Film Festival. Upcoming film projects include Come Clean and Garbage Bag of Broken Bottles. For more info, please visit jonathandauermann.com.

The perfect show for CSI and Law & Order fans, Perfect Crime tells the story of brilliant but money-hungry psychiatrist and suspected cold-blooded killer Margaret Brent, her wealthy husband, deranged patient, and the handsome detective who's falling in love with her while trying to solve the crime. The production, written by the late Warren Manzi and produced by Armand Michael Hyatt, has the distinction of being the only show (on or Off-Broadway) that has run in New York City during the 80s, 90s, 2000s, 2010s, and now the 20s. The ‘urban legend' has managed to withstand the test of time – evolving with the changing styles, technology, culture, audiences, and various crises around it. Perfect Crime features Catherine Russell, who has been featured by the Associated Press as “The Off-Broadway force of nature.” She has performed in the show since its first performance and has never taken a sick day or a vacation day in the past 35 years! It's a feat that has landed her in the Guinness Book of World Records. Russell's incredible streak has been featured on Entertainment Tonight, The Today Show, Good Morning America, and in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Daily News, and numerous other media outlets including People, which dubbed her “The Cal Ripken of Broadway.”