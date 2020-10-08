Marsha Mason, Lilli Cooper and More to Join KEEN AFTER HOURS
Keen After Hours takes place every Monday night at 6:30pm.
Today Keen Company Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein announced additional guests for Keen After Hours.
New this season, Keen After Hours connects audiences with luminaries of the theatre world, every Monday night at 6:30pm on Keen Company's website and Facebook page. Team Keen and a special guest will discuss their careers, their artistic process, and take questions from the audience. Next up is Marsha Mason (October 19th), followed by John-Andrew Morrison and Jasminn Johnson (October 26th), and Lilli Cooper (November 2nd).
Keen After Hours is free and open to all. Monday October 12th will offer a special KEEN AFTER HOURS: Hear/Now Launch Party with Keen's '20-'21 playwrights Pearl Cleage, Kate Cortesi, finkle, James Anthony Tyler, and Melissa Li & Kit Yan.
Marsha Mason has received four Academy Award nominations for her roles in the films The Goodbye Girl, Cinderella Liberty, Only When I Laugh and Chapter Two. She has been the recipient of two Golden Globe Awards for her film roles and an Emmy Award nomination for her role on "Frasier." Her other TV credits include "The Middle," "The Good Wife," "Madam Secretary," and "Grace & Frankie." Broadway roles include Impressionism with Jeremy Irons, Steel Magnolias, The Night of the Iguana, The Good Doctor, King Richard III, and Cactus Flower. Off-Broadway she co-starred in the world premiere of Terrence McNally's Fire and Air at Classic Stage. Regionally she has starred in All's Well That Ends Well at Shakespeare in Washington, DC, A Doll's House at ACT in San Francisco, Arms and the Man at Old Globe Theatre in San Diego and Watch on the Rhine at Arena Stage in Washington, DC. She has directed Chapter Two and Steel Magnolias at the Bucks County Playhouse, the first female An Act of God with Paige Davis at the Arizona Theatre Company and the world premiere of Tennessee Williams's Talisman Roses starring Amanda Plummer at the Tennessee Williams Festival in Provincetown. Marsha was Associate Director with Jack O'Brien for the Roundabout Theater's production of All My Sons on Broadway. Marsha divides her home between New York City and Connecticut.
John-Andrew Morrison most recently appeared with Keen Company in Blues for an Alabama Sky with Jasminn Johnson. His performance garnered him an Outer Critics Circle Honor for Outstanding Featured Actor as well as a nomination for the inaugural Antonyo Awards. He was previously seen Off-Broadway in A Strange Loop at Playwrights Horizons, (World Premiere co-production with Page 73; original cast recording; and best featured actor nomination AUDELCO Awards). His work has also been seen at La Mama, Classic Stage Company, Classical Theater of Harlem. Concerts: Joe's Pub Lincoln Center, 54 Below, ARS Nova, The Laurie Beechman. Regional: Hartford Stage, Baltimore Center Stage, A.R.T. and more International: Edinburgh Festival (Fringe First Award, London Stage Award). TV/ Film: "The Last OG," "West 40s." Education BA from Brandeis University and MFA from UCSD. He hails from Kingston, Jamaica. More? Visit johnandrewmorrison.com
Jasminn Johnson most recently appeared with Keen Company in Blues for an Alabama Sky with John-Andrew Morrison, and was seen in Season 2 of Netflix's "The Politician." She is a Juilliard graduate, who starred onstage in August Wilson's Seven Guitars, Arcadia directed by Lila Neugebauer, and Landscape of the Body directed by Evan Cabnet. Additional credits include the reading of School Girls, or The African Mean Girls Play by Jocelyn Bioh, and the upcoming web series "Social Security." She also appeared in the Queens Theater reading series in Ted Malawer's The Anatomy of Love and The Rule of 7x7 at The Tank. Jasminn currently lives in New York City.
Lilli Cooper is a native New Yorker who at 16 made her Broadway debut as Martha in the original company of the Tony Award winning production of Spring Awakening. During that run she performed on the Tonys, appeared on a Gap Billboard in Time's Square and graduated from LAG Arts High School. For college, Lilli took the train North to Vassar where she studied film and spent a year abroad in Prague. Upon her return to NY she stepped into Wicked playing the iconic role of Elphaba on stages in Australia, the US National tour and Broadway. If you frequent Off-Broadway you may have seen her in The Threepenny Opera with F Murray Abraham at the Atlantic Theatre Co, or opposite Peter Friedman in Sundown Yellow Moon at the Women's Project and in Jonathan Larson's Tick Tick Boom for Keen Co. Of all the places Lilli has worked, the most unusual was Bikini Bottom where she created the role of Sandy Cheeks in the Broadway production of SpongeBob Square Pants the Musical. Lilli spent 2019 in her TONY nominated performance as Julie Nichols in Tootsie. Most recently Lilli knocked everyone out with her "Tap Your Troubles Away" number in the February 2020 Encore's production of Mack & Mabel. In addition to her stage work, you may have seen Lilli on screen in "The Good Fight," "Dynasty," "Elementary," "Bull," and "Instinct." Lilli is a member of the next generation of a talented theatrical family. Her father is actor Chuck Cooper who received a Tony for The Life, the Cy Coleman musical about Times Square working girls and pimps set in the late 1970's. One of Lilli's favorite memories is being 7 and visiting her Dad at the Barrymore Theatre and hanging out in the dressing rooms with the "prostitutes"! Lilli hopes to revive The Life and play the role of Queen. Until then you will find her in the park with her partner Paul and adopted cocker spaniels Dublin and Cosmo.
Keen Company's 21st year will reimagine the classic radio drama with a season of five world premiere audio plays from a multifaceted group of modern playwrights. Hear/Now continues Keen's mission to be an Off-Broadway home for new work. Hear/Now welcomes patrons into a theater of their imagination and digital programming that will allow for continued conversations and connection.
Keen Company is an award-winning Off-Broadway theater creating story-driven work that provokes identification, reflection, and emotional connection. In intimate productions of plays and musicals, the company tells stories about the decisive moments that change us. Keen also runs a developmental new work initiative for mid-career playwrights and a unique educational outreach program for teens in all five boroughs of NYC.
For more information, visit KeenCompany.org.