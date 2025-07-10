MOZART'S DON GIOVANNI: A ROCK OPERA to Go on Hiatus Due to Rising Summer Temperatures

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mozart’s Don Giovanni: A Rock Opera at NYC’s iconic Cutting Room will take a brief hiatus as New York’s summer heat intensifies. Producers shared, "While the venue has been a wonderful partner and home for our launch, current temperature control limitations have made it necessary to pause performances in the interest of safety and comfort for our cast, crew, and audiences."

With a robust 10-person orchestra, the reimagined rock opera, adapted and directed by Adam B. Levowitz, was scheduled to run through August 26 but will conclude its initial engagement early, with final performances this week. Plans are already underway to identify a new venue to continue the show’s exciting journey.

“We had a glorious opening with our great partners at The Cutting Room,” said Levowitz. “It was the perfect place to launch this bold new production, and we’re so grateful for the support and excitement they brought to the table. While the summer heat presented an unexpected hurdle, we’re thrilled about what’s next. We’re already in discussions about the next chapter of Don Giovanni: A Rock Opera, and can’t wait to bring it to even more audiences very soon.”

The cast features Ryan Silverman as Don Giovanni, Richard Coleman as Leporello, Rachel Zatcoff as Donna Elvira, Anchal Dhir as Donna Anna, Felipe Bombonato as Don Ottavio, and Edwin Jhamaal Davis as The Commander. Also featured are Sophie Belkin, Kevin Hegmann, and Sean Mannix. The creative team includes costumes by Debbi Hobson, casting by Cindi Rush, and general management by LDK Productions.

The Production Team is currently in conversations with several New York venues and will share updates soon regarding the next chapter of Don Giovanni: A Rock Opera.

Photo credit: Ken Howard