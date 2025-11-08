MELISSA ERRICO: THE STREISAND EFFECT Plays Carpenter Center This Week; 54 Below Later in Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Melissa Errico stars in The Streisand Effect at the Carpenter Center in Long Beach at 7 p.m. on November 12 and 13.

According to a post on Errico's Instagram, she will be bringing this show to 54 Below in New York City for performances November 19 through 22.

Accompanied by a quartet that includes Streisand’s own 40-year pianist Randy Waldman, Errico performs selections from the Streisand songbook, including the likes of "Send In the Clowns," "I’d Rather Be Blue," and "I Never Meant to Hurt You."

Errico is a Tony Award-nominated Broadway actress, singer, and author. Touring the world with her inimitable thematic concerts, from Singapore to Paris to San Francisco and beyond, she has built a unique niche in the world of theater and jazz.

First known for her starring roles on Broadway, including My Fair Lady, High Society, Anna Karenina, White Christmas, Dracula, and Les Misérables, Melissa has had a wide-ranging career from television and film to recording. She starred in the CBS show Central Park West and played roles on Blue Bloods, The Knick, and more, as well as Billions on Showtime. She has starred in many non-musical roles by Shaw and Oscar Wilde, including Dear Liar in the spring of 2023, playing George Bernard Shaw’s original Eliza Doolittle.