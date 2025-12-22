AGMA And Dance Theatre Of Harlem Launch First Collective Bargaining Agreement In Decades

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) and Dance Theatre of Harlem have revealed the ratification of a collective bargaining agreement, marking an important moment for the institution.



Ratified by the Company Artists of Dance Theatre of Harlem and subsequently approved by Dance Theatre of Harlem's Board of Directors on December 11 and AGMA's Board of Governors on December 15, this new agreement reflects a shared commitment to artistic excellence, equity, sustainability, and the long-term well-being of the Company Artists.



Established in 1969, Dance Theatre of Harlem stands as a singular presence in the ballet world. Although the Dance Theatre of Harlem Company Artists were formerly AGMA members for more than a decade starting in the late 80s, this agreement marks their first union contract in many years.



“As the company's first union contract in decades, this agreement reflects a renewed commitment to collaboration and care,” said AGMA Delegates and Company Artists Micah Bullard, Delaney Washington, and David Wright. "We're proud of what this contract secures for the dancers of Dance Theatre of Harlem today and the strong foundation it lays for the future.”



Rooted in Dance Theatre of Harlem's founding vision and AGMA's longstanding role as an advocate for artists, the agreement was shaped through a collaborative, values-driven process grounded in mutual respect, transparency, and trust.



“This agreement is a unique example of what's possible when artists and management come to the table with a shared commitment to partnership,” said Jeffrey Boyd, AGMA National Executive Director. “What makes this contract especially meaningful is not only what it achieves on paper, but the spirit in which it was reached—a spirit that we look forward to building on together in the years ahead.”



“From the start, our joint mission has been to ensure Dance Theatre of Harlem's prominence as a leading ballet company, which includes deepening our commitment to the well-being and livelihoods of our Company Artists and DTH staff, said Robert Garland, Artistic Director of Dance Theatre of Harlem. Anna Glass, Executive Director of Dance Theatre of Harlem, added, “We hope that this agreement and DTH and AGMA's working relationship will be a standard of excellence for the rest of the field.”



The agreement includes key updates, including a new compensation structure resulting in average wage increases of 29% effective July 1, 2026, and additional wage increases in subsequent years. The agreement also establishes clear standards around scheduling and rest, strengthens health and safety protections, and provides meaningful improvements to touring conditions—reflecting a holistic approachto artists' sustainability and wellness.



Honoring Arthur Mitchell's legacy of artist voice and leadership, the agreement also creates new, structured channels for dialogue between artists and Board leadership, strengthening transparency, mutual understanding, and shared stewardship of Dance Theatre of Harlem's mission.



Together, AGMA and Dance Theatre of Harlem view this agreement as a new framework for a shared future—one that recognizes that when artists thrive, the organization thrives. Both AGMA and DTH look forward to continuing this partnership and setting a standard of excellence for the field in the years ahead.