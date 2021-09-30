MCC Theater Announces Flexible Student Matinee Program and Auditions for Youth Company Labs

MCC Theater announced today the return of their In-School Residence and After-School Theater Programs, as well as updates to the Student Matinee Program and auditions for their Youth Company Performance and Playwriting Labs. MCC will continue to adapt and innovate their programs to meet the needs of the community. While working with partner schools to safeguard our teaching artists and students, MCC is preparing to return to in-classroom teaching in NYC classrooms and for a virtual fall after school program.

MCC Theater has reimagined their Student Matinee Program to allow for maximum flexibility for both students and teachers. Middle, High School, and College teachers can book group seats for their students for matinee and evening performances during the run of each show in the 2021-22 season. Some blackout dates and restrictions may apply. The special student and chaperone ticket price of $25 will be available with no additional processing or handling fees.

There will also be a student rush available the day of each performance beginning at 2 hours before the performance start time. Student can present their school ID card at the MCC Theater box office (address) to purchase tickets for that evening's performance for $25.

MCC strives to make theater accessible for New York City youth. Throughout MCC's season, with the support of generous funders, MCC offers subsidized student matinee performances to local public schools who would not otherwise be able to afford tickets. The ticket subsidy program endeavors to lessen or remove financial barriers to schools and students attending our theater. This year the subsidy is expanding, allowing MCC the ability to reach over 200 students per production this season. Schools can download the subsidy request directly on MCC's education page.

Audiences will need to comply with MCC Theater's COVID safety policy, which can be viewed here: https://mcctheater.org/covid-safety/. MCC Theater will stay current with and adhere to the guidelines of the CDC and WHO, therefore, this policy is subject to change pending any and all updates. Policy changes will be updated on MCC's website and all communication channels and ticket holders will be directly notified.

MCC Theater will also be hosting a two-day virtual audition for their Youth Company Performance and Playwrighting Labs on October 19 & 21, 2021 from 4:30 - 6:30pm ET. Registration is now open, and any current New York City high school student can apply at https://mcctheater.org/public-engagement-education/youth-company/#auditions. Attendance to both days is necessary for consideration as the auditions are for both the Performance Lab and the Playwriting Lab programs.

The MCC Theater Youth Company is a free, after-school program for New York City high school students interested in developing their acting and dramatic writing skills. Within a creative, challenging, and supportive environment, teenagers from the five boroughs participate in weekly workshops (Labs) led by professional theater artists.



In Performance Lab, Youth Company actors develop their performance skills through weekly workshops in improvisation, scene-study, movement, and voice. Over the course of the year the actors develop and write original works that are performed by the ensemble, including the annual spring production Uncensored. Performance Lab will continue to be led by Jennifer Shirley and Kevin Carillo.



Playwriting Lab members develop original scripts in weekly workshops. Under the tutelage of professional playwright Lucy Thurber, young writers learn about monologue, dialogue, setting, conflict, and character. Each week a group of students have their pages read aloud by their peers, receive feedback, and critique to apply to their process. The program culminates in a FRESHPLAY summer festival where selected playwrights are given the opportunity to have a professional workshop process of their play with a professional director, stage manager and actors.

MCC's program prides itself on welcoming students at any part of their artistic journey. Whether they have taken to the stage many times or this will be their first foray into the arts, it is the desire to have one's voice be heard and to speak one's authentic truth, that will be the key to connecting with the program. The fall program will begin virtually and may transition to in-person learning at the end of year.

MCC's Education Program are supported by the Axe-Houghton Foundation, The Emily Davie and Joseph S. Kornfeld Foundation, Harold J. Newman† & Ruth Newman, The Pinkerton Foundation, The Eric Rosedale Playwriting Fund, Tiger Baron Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, and public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the city council.

MCC Theater will mark their return to in-person performances this October with Nollywood Dreams by Burnt Umber Playwright-in-Residence Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play), with direction by Saheem Ali (Merry Wives). In January 2022 MCC Theater will present a full production of Space Dogs, a new musical by Van Hughes (Burn All Night) and Nick Blaemire (Glory Days) and directed by Ellie Heyman (amfAR's Angels in America). Here She Is, Boys, by Ana Nogueira (Empathitrax) and directed by Mike Donahue (MCC's Collective Rage), will premiere in April 2022. The season will conclude in May 2022 with soft by Donja R. Love (one in two) and directed by Whitney White (What to Send Up When It Goes Down). MCC will also present Uncensored, an MCC Youth Company Production, in Spring of 2022. Additional information for these productions will be announced at a later date.