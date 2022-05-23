Listen: Season Finale of THE OPC Podcast Released

The OPC - short for The Old People's Channel - an original scripted podcast series created and written by Richard Curtis has released its 13th episode, the Season Finale, now available below:

The OPC, portrays 83-year-old Bernard Bentlee, who has launched a daring and breathtaking project - a television channel offering provocative content to senior viewers. Lillian, his alarmed wife, and Annette, his daughter, are convinced that he has become dangerously senile. But his twenty-year-old granddaughter Ashley, who dotes on her grandpa, passionately supports his enterprise. Annette has been scheming to put a stop to her father's efforts to launch the channel. To her shock, she discovers that not only is Ashley working for Grandpa, but her older daughter as well - Madison, from whom she has been bitterly estranged.

In the previous episode, Les Chalper, an executive with a large corporation Spudley Pharmaceuticals, offers to sponsor The Old Peoples Channel. Shockingly, Bentlee turns him down, afraid that sponsorship will compromise his independence. Meanwhile, that evening, Ashley receives a confidential report from a detective agency hired by her mother that implicates Robbie in something shady. Is this revelation grave enough to destroy their love affair? Sadly, the answer is yes.

In the Season Finale, Episode 13: "Triangles", Les is furious with Bentlee for airing a show mocking Spudley's deceptive advertising. Will he put The OPC out of business? Bentlee calls on his lawyer-daughter Annette - of all people! - to defend the channel. That evening, as Madison is preparing for the day's show, an unwelcome visitor walks into the studio, paralyzing her with fear. Meanwhile, it looks like Robbie and Maria are more than just co-hosts on The OPC, leaving Ashley solitary once again. The Channel lurches towards launch, guided by the strong arm of Bernard Bentlee. But, disturbingly, at the end of that arm is a trembling hand, as the first season of The OPC comes to a climax.

The OPC is a Mozine Productions podcast, created and written by executive producer Richard Curtis and produced and directed by Megan Simard, with technical production, sound design, and music by Steve Mecca.

The cast of The OPC features Loni Ackerman, Opal Besson, Victoria Bundonis, Joe Cosentino, Peter Dichter, Dianna Dudley, Todd Faulkner, Kerry Frances, David Gibson, Nicole Greevy, Cary Hite, Shonita Joshi, Jamie Lee Kearns, Bunny Levine, Todd Lewis, Hilary Mann, Sevans Martinez, Steve Mecca, Kris Paredes, Marina Re, Merritt Reid, Peter Reznikoff, Richard Sacher, Megan Simard, Dick Terhune, Dan Truman, Jenne Vath, and Dathan B. Williams.

To listen, and for additional information, please visit TheOldPeoplesChannel.com.