LIGHTHOUSE: An Immersive Drinking Musical Releases Queer Anthem On Apple Music & Spotify

The musical opens at the SoHo Playhouse July 7, 2023 after a sold-out run at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

POPULAR

New Musicals by Jason Robert Brown, Gavin Creel & More Set for MCC's 2023/24 Season Photo 1 New Musicals by Jason Robert Brown, Gavin Creel & More Set for MCC's 2023/24 Season
Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Two World Premieres, Five U.S. Premieres, and More Set For New Victory Theater's 2023-24 S Photo 3 Two World Premieres, Five U.S. Premieres, and More Set For New Victory Theater's 2023-24 Season
Work by Dominique Morisseau, Sarah Ruhl & Dave Malloy Set for Signature Theatre Winter/Spr Photo 4 Signature Theatre Sets Winter/Spring 2024 Season

LIGHTHOUSE: An Immersive Drinking Musical Releases Queer Anthem On Apple Music & Spotify

LIGHTHOUSE: An Immersive Drinking Musical Releases Queer Anthem On Apple Music & Spotify

Off-Broadway's "Lighthouse: An Immersive Drinking Musical" has announced the show's queer anthem titled "Commerce City" is available to stream ahead of the NYC Pride Parade!

The Irish-American single, performed by Emmy award winner Jacki Thrapp and co-composed by Thrapp and Billy Recce (A Musical About Star Wars & Singfeld! A Musical Parody About Nothing), can be streamed on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon and all other streaming platforms.

The musical opens at the SoHo Playhouse July 7, 2023 after a sold-out run at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Theatergoers can use the promo code "PRIDE" for $20 tickets to any performance in our run all weekend long (which includes free shots!).

This critically acclaimed and female-led musical written and composed by Emmy winner Jacki Thrapp (Off-Broadway's Good Morning New York and Audible's Christmas Pitch) with additional material by charting composer Billy Recce (Off-Broadway's A Musical About Star Wars and Singfeld! A Musical Parody About Nothing) is full of original drinking songs and Irish step dancing numbers choreographed by 2009 World Champion of Irish Dance Michael Putman and directed by Georgia Warner (Broadway's All My Sons and Law & Order: SVU).

Bobby Allan (Good Morning New York) and Jacki Thrapp will reprise their roles as Sid Parker, Kat Nardizzi, Jessie Carina Lanza and Luke Sikora join the Off-Broadway cast. The ensemble is rounded out with Marisha Ruth (Dance Captain), Gabriel Generally, Lauren Gamiel and Miles Mandwelle.

Lighthouse: An Immersive Drinking Musical is presented by Thrapp Theatrics and produced by Jacki Thrapp, Caitlin McNeilage, Joe DeAngelis and Kevin Ellis. Associate produced by Shira Zionce.

In Scotland's Edinburgh Fringe Festival, this musical was honored as "Emerging Talent" in the program, listed as a "last minute must see" show by the Edinburgh Evening News, praised as "comedic genius" by the UK's Moreish TV and applauded for its "Broadway-caliber singers" by The Dramatist Magazine.

Tickets can be purchased at SoHoPlayhouse.com




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
ASI WINDs INNER CIRCLE Extends Through January 2024 Photo
ASI WIND's INNER CIRCLE Extends Through January 2024

Asi Wind’s Inner Circle limited engagement has been extended for a fifth time to January 7, 2024.

2
THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Extends for One Week at Theater 555 Photo
THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Extends for One Week at Theater 555

The Off Broadway premiere of The Gospel According to Heather, a new musical with a book, music and lyrics by Paul Gordon has been extended for one week at Theater 555.

3
André De Shields to Star in Reading of Bob Dylans THE PHILOSOPHY OF MODERN SONG at Photo
André De Shields to Star in Reading of Bob Dylan's THE PHILOSOPHY OF MODERN SONG at 92NY

Bob Dylan’s acclaimed The Philosophy of Modern Song will take center stage at 92NY’s Unterberg Poetry Center on Monday, July 17 at 7:30 pm when Tony Award-winning actor André De Shields visits to read from the book — in which Dylan riffs on 66 songs by other artists.

4
Unique Partnership THE NEXT FOREVER to Create New Stories For A Changing Planet Photo
Unique Partnership THE NEXT FOREVER to Create New Stories For A Changing Planet

The Civilians, Princeton University’s High Meadows Environmental Institute and Lewis Center for the Arts will launch The Next Forever, aone of a kind partnership that will create new stories for a changing planet.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny Video Video: First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Gets Ready for the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Gets Ready for the Tonys
Photos & Inside THE GREAT GATSBY - THE IMMERSIVE SHOW Video
Photos & Inside THE GREAT GATSBY - THE IMMERSIVE SHOW
Go Inside Opening Night of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ice Factory Festival
New Ohio Theatre (6/28-8/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You