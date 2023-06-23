LIGHTHOUSE: An Immersive Drinking Musical Releases Queer Anthem On Apple Music & Spotify

Off-Broadway's "Lighthouse: An Immersive Drinking Musical" has announced the show's queer anthem titled "Commerce City" is available to stream ahead of the NYC Pride Parade!

The Irish-American single, performed by Emmy award winner Jacki Thrapp and co-composed by Thrapp and Billy Recce (A Musical About Star Wars & Singfeld! A Musical Parody About Nothing), can be streamed on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon and all other streaming platforms.

The musical opens at the SoHo Playhouse July 7, 2023 after a sold-out run at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Theatergoers can use the promo code "PRIDE" for $20 tickets to any performance in our run all weekend long (which includes free shots!).

This critically acclaimed and female-led musical written and composed by Emmy winner Jacki Thrapp (Off-Broadway's Good Morning New York and Audible's Christmas Pitch) with additional material by charting composer Billy Recce (Off-Broadway's A Musical About Star Wars and Singfeld! A Musical Parody About Nothing) is full of original drinking songs and Irish step dancing numbers choreographed by 2009 World Champion of Irish Dance Michael Putman and directed by Georgia Warner (Broadway's All My Sons and Law & Order: SVU).

Bobby Allan (Good Morning New York) and Jacki Thrapp will reprise their roles as Sid Parker, Kat Nardizzi, Jessie Carina Lanza and Luke Sikora join the Off-Broadway cast. The ensemble is rounded out with Marisha Ruth (Dance Captain), Gabriel Generally, Lauren Gamiel and Miles Mandwelle.

Lighthouse: An Immersive Drinking Musical is presented by Thrapp Theatrics and produced by Jacki Thrapp, Caitlin McNeilage, Joe DeAngelis and Kevin Ellis. Associate produced by Shira Zionce.

In Scotland's Edinburgh Fringe Festival, this musical was honored as "Emerging Talent" in the program, listed as a "last minute must see" show by the Edinburgh Evening News, praised as "comedic genius" by the UK's Moreish TV and applauded for its "Broadway-caliber singers" by The Dramatist Magazine.

Tickets can be purchased at SoHoPlayhouse.com