LIGHTHOUSE: AN IMMERSIVE DRINKING MUSICAL Extended at SoHo Playhouse Through Late September

Off-Broadway's "Lighthouse: An Immersive Drinking Musical" has been extended through September 30th at the SoHo Playhouse's Huron Club.

This female-led, Irish-American musical written and composed by Emmy winner Jacki Thrapp (Off-Broadway's Good Morning New York and Audible's Christmas Pitch) with additional material by charting composer Billy Recce (Off-Broadway's A Musical About Star Wars and Singfeld! A Musical Parody About Nothing) is full of original drinking songs and Irish step dancing numbers choreographed by 2009 World Champion of Irish Dance Michael Putman and directed by Georgia Warner (Broadway's All My Sons).

All cast members in lead and supporting roles are returning including Bobby Allan (Good Morning New York), Sid Parker, Kat Nardizzi, Jacki Thrapp, Jessie Carina Lanza, Luke Sikora, Marisha Ruth (dance captain) and Lauren Gamiel (vocal captain) and Michael Putman (swing).

New ensemble members include Joey Roca, Nicolette Boillotat and Will Bradley.

Lighthouse: An Immersive Drinking Musical is presented by Thrapp Theatrics and produced by Jacki Thrapp, Caitlin McNeilage, Joe DeAngelis and Kevin Ellis.

The musical has a 98% rating on Show Score and in Scotland's Edinburgh Fringe Festival, this musical was honored as "Emerging Talent" in the program, listed as a "last minute must see" show by the Edinburgh Evening News, praised as "comedic genius" by the UK's Moreish TV and applauded for its "Broadway-caliber singers" by The Dramatist Magazine.

Tickets can be purchased at SoHoPlayhouse.com