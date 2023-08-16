LIGHTHOUSE: AN IMMERSIVE DRINKING MUSICAL Extended at SoHo Playhouse Through Late September

Experience the Irish-American musical at the SoHo Playhouse's Huron Club.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Matthew Broderick, J. Smith-Cameron, Victor Garber, Brooke Shields & More Will Star in Enc Photo 1 Broderick, Smith-Cameron, Garber, Brooke Shields & More Will Star in LOVE LETTERS
Review Roundup: Danny Tejera's TOROS at Second Stage Theater Photo 2 Review Roundup: Danny Tejera's TOROS at Second Stage Theater
La MaMa Announces 62nd Season And Expansion Of RADICAL ACCESS INITIATIVE Photo 3 La MaMa Announces 62nd Season And Expansion Of RADICAL ACCESS INITIATIVE
BEDLAM Announces Cast of ARCADIA By Tom Stoppard Photo 4 BEDLAM Announces Cast of ARCADIA By Tom Stoppard

LIGHTHOUSE: AN IMMERSIVE DRINKING MUSICAL Extended at SoHo Playhouse Through Late September

Off-Broadway's "Lighthouse: An Immersive Drinking Musical" has been extended through September 30th at the SoHo Playhouse's Huron Club.

This female-led, Irish-American musical written and composed by Emmy winner Jacki Thrapp (Off-Broadway's Good Morning New York and Audible's Christmas Pitch) with additional material by charting composer Billy Recce (Off-Broadway's A Musical About Star Wars and Singfeld! A Musical Parody About Nothing) is full of original drinking songs and Irish step dancing numbers choreographed by 2009 World Champion of Irish Dance Michael Putman and directed by Georgia Warner (Broadway's All My Sons).

All cast members in lead and supporting roles are returning including Bobby Allan (Good Morning New York), Sid Parker, Kat Nardizzi, Jacki Thrapp, Jessie Carina Lanza, Luke Sikora, Marisha Ruth (dance captain) and Lauren Gamiel (vocal captain) and Michael Putman (swing).

New ensemble members include Joey Roca, Nicolette Boillotat and Will Bradley.

Lighthouse: An Immersive Drinking Musical is presented by Thrapp Theatrics and produced by Jacki Thrapp, Caitlin McNeilage, Joe DeAngelis and Kevin Ellis.

The musical has a 98% rating on Show Score and in Scotland's Edinburgh Fringe Festival, this musical was honored as "Emerging Talent" in the program, listed as a "last minute must see" show by the Edinburgh Evening News, praised as "comedic genius" by the UK's Moreish TV and applauded for its "Broadway-caliber singers" by The Dramatist Magazine.

Tickets can be purchased at SoHoPlayhouse.com

 




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Puerto Rican Drag King RAMON to Make Times Square Debut in THE RAMON SHOW: SPIRITUAL CHEER Photo
Puerto Rican Drag King RAMON to Make Times Square Debut in THE RAMON SHOW: SPIRITUAL CHEERLEADING 101

Experience the debut of Puerto Rican Drag King RAMON in THE RAMON SHOW: SPIRITUAL CHEERLEADING 101. Join Ramon for a one-of-a-kind interactive show that combines comedy, self-help, and game show elements. Don't miss this limited engagement at The Laurie Beechman Theater.

2
World Premiere of ULYSSES & More Set for Fisher Center at Bard 20th Anniversary Season Photo
World Premiere of ULYSSES & More Set for Fisher Center at Bard 20th Anniversary Season This Fall

Discover the incredible lineup of shows and performances at the Fisher Center at Bard's 20th Anniversary Season. Immerse yourself in a diverse range of captivating performances that will leave you spellbound. Don't miss out on this extraordinary celebration of art and culture. Get your tickets now!

3
Cast Set for CROSS THAT RIVER at 59E59 Theaters Photo
Cast Set for CROSS THAT RIVER at 59E59 Theaters

Discover the latest casting news for CROSS THAT RIVER at 59E59 Theaters. Find out who will be bringing this captivating production to life and get ready for an unforgettable experience.

4
Joes Pub Unveils the Line-Up for its Third Annual Habibi Festival Photo
Joe's Pub Unveils the Line-Up for its Third Annual Habibi Festival

Discover the exciting line-up of performers and schedule for the highly anticipated Third Annual Habibi Festival at Joe's Pub. Get all the details on this must-see event, including dates and featured artists.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video Video: Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul Video
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You