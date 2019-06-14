LIFE SUCKS. Opens Sunday at Theatre Row

The new production of Wheelhouse Theater Company's production of Life Sucks. by Aaron Posner officially opens on Sunday, June 16h at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street). Directed by Drama Desk nominee Jeff Wise, Life Sucks. is a fourteen-week limited engagement through Sunday, September 1.

The cast of Life Sucks. features Kevin Isola as Vanya, Nadia Bowers as Ella, Kimberly Chatterjee as Sonia, Barbara Kingsley as Babs, Stacey Linnartz as Pickles, Tony Award nominee Austin Pendleton as The Professor, and Michael Schantz as Dr. Aster.

It's Chekhov without the birch trees. After taking aim at The Seagull with his "explosive" Stupid F*cking Bird, Aaron Posner is back with an irreverent contemporary remix of Uncle Vanya. Egos clash, hearts hunger, and souls cry out for meaning in this raw and hilarious reimagining of Chekhov's timeless classic, which received its New York premiere by the red-hot Wheelhouse Theater Company (Happy Birthday, Wanda June). Life staggers. Life confounds. Life is beautiful. And Life Sucks.

Life Sucks. was first produced by Theater J at the Aaron and Cecile Goldman Theater in Washington, D.C. Wheelhouse's production ran at the Wild Project earlier this year.

This production features scenic design by Brittany Vasta, costume design by Christopher Metzger, lighting design byDrew Florida, sound design by Mark Van Hare, and prop design by Deb Gaouette. The Production Stage Manager isCaitlin O'Rouke, the Casting Director is Andrew Femenella, CSA and the Executive Producer/General Manager isVisceral Entertainment - Michael Chase Gosselin & Tim Sulka.

Tickets for the Off-Broadway production are now available by calling Telecharge at 800-447-7400, online at www.telecharge.com or in person at the Theatre Row box office.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You