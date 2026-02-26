FOREST HIGH AND THE GLITCH IN THE SYSTEM to be Presented Off-Broadway This Spring

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Forest High and the Glitch in the System, the new sci-fi musical from Adam Spedding and Bray Jeffrey, makes its world premiere Off-Broadway at the Players Theater this Spring.

Lily's last year of high school is just beginning, but between a dictatorial teacher and a broken father, she feels like she's lost control of her life. So when her Best Friend Mudd tells her about a mysterious boarding school in the woods that's said to be exclusively student run, Lily knows she must find a way in. Yet, is this mysterious school really the escape she craves, or has she traded one puppeteer for another?

Forest High stars Jordyn Holt as Lily, and features Will Einbinder (Mudd) and Ruby Griffin. The cast also includes Renee Kauffman, Gannon Dean, Blake Gioviti, Michael Krebs, Caroline Simpson, Max Currie, Ian Allred, Samantha Stratton, Sam Regenbogen, Sawyer Evans, Broderick Finkin and Spencer Bethers. Spedding directs, with music direction by Matt Everingham, choreography by Ashley Lenox West and technical direction by Molloy.

"Debuting Forest High in New York feels surreal," says Spedding. "It's poppy, original, and full of heart. After six years developing and refining this show, we're incredibly proud to bring a distinctly Kiwi voice to the boldest stage in the world: New York City." Forest High runs from May 7 - June 7 2026 at The Players Theater, located at 115 MacDougal St.