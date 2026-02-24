Alan Cumming, Gaten Matarazzo and Bebe Neuwirth to Star in UNDERDOGS: A MUSICAL on Audible

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Audible will present Underdogs: A Musical, a new Audible Original releasing March 5th. Described as Fame meets Schmigadoon! meets Glee, Underdogs: A Musical features an original score with hilarious songs that pay homage to beloved musical theater classics, showcasing an all-star cast led by Alan Cumming (Traitors), Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things), and Bebe Neuwirth (Frasier).

Set at the most prestigious performing arts high school in the world - Newark Airport High - the comedy follows four determined first-year students as they fight for a coveted spot in the mainstage production of Les Disposablés. Standing between them and the spotlight is the formidable director Mr. Jeremy (Cumming), forcing the aspiring stars into an unfamiliar role for the first time: underdogs.

Created and written by Drew Anderson and Marcia Belsky, Underdogs: A Musical is directed by Ashley Marshall, with original music by composer Nat Osborn.

The project also features a powerhouse supporting cast from television and Broadway including Brianna Gentilella (Bubble Guppies), Mia Sinclair Jenness (Tour: Matilda: The Musical), Nile Bullock (Cruel Summer), among others.

Underdogs: A Musical joins Audible's extensive slate of popular musical, scripted content including the seven-time Tony-nominated Dead Outlaw, Mexodus and Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art.