MARCEL ON THE TRAIN Adds Performances at Classic Stage Company

Classic Stage Company has added one additional performance on Wednesday March 18 at 2PM for the world premiere of Marcel on the Train, co-written by Marshall Pailet & Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater and directed by Pailet. Marcel on the Train opened on February 22 and is now running for a limited engagement through March 22 at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater. See photos of the production HERE!

Marcel on the Train features Rora Brodwin, Harrison Bryan, Maddie Corman (Accidentally Brave), Tedra Millan, Max Gordon Moore, Josh Odsess-Rubin, Aaron Serotsky, Ethan Slater, and Alex Wyse.

History remembers Marcel Marceau as the world’s greatest mime. But before the spotlight, he was a young man in Nazi-occupied France, guiding Jewish children to safety with nothing but courage and imagination. In the shadows of World War II, Marcel on the Train reveals the man behind the invisible mask. Co-written by and starring Tony Award? nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants, Wicked), this inventive new play shows us how, sometimes, the loudest resistance begins in the most quiet places.

The creative team for Marcel on the Train includes Scott Davis (Set Design), Sarah Laux (Costume Design), Studio Luna (Lighting Design), Jill BC DuBoff (Sound Design), and Geoff Josselson (Casting).