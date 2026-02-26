Mia Noelle Rodriguez To Be Honored At 3rd Annual GiGi's Playhouse NYC Broadway Cabaret

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Green Room 42 will present this one night only performance in celebration of World Down Syndrome Day on Saturday, March 28th at 7pm.

Stars of Broadway and beyond will join GiGi's Playhouse NYC in their 3rd annual Broadway cabaret to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day. Mia Noelle Rodriguez, self-advocate and star of the international campaign, No Decision Without Us, will be the evening's featured honoree.

With musical direction by 16-time MAC award winner, Tracy Stark and hosted by Venessa Diaz (Organic Sofrito) and Rosanne Sorrentino (Original "Pepper" from Annie) this event will feature the vocal talents of Daniel May (Maybe Happy Ending, Flower Drum Song) Kimberly Marable (Hadestown, The Lion King) Allyson Hernandez (Ballad of Dreams) Randall Scott Carpenter (Relapse) advocate Misty Coy Snyder, creator of "Happiness is Down Syndrome" and more!

All proceeds benefit GiGi's Playhouse NYC Down syndrome achievement centers FREE educational and therapeutic programming.