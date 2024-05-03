LAST NIGHT AT THE RUE BAYOU Will Hold Reading Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



LAST NIGHT AT THE RUE BAYOU is a new immersive musical experience with concept, book and lyrics by Michael Meth, original music by recording artist Martee LeBow and direction by Tracey Conyer Lee. Irwin Fisch is music supervisor and the music director is Kenny Seymour. This magical new musical will have an invitation-only industry reading on Thursday, May 9 at The Blue Gallery just 3 blocks east of Times Square.

In the delicious spirit of the Bayou, attendees are encouraged to arrive early and stay after for Abita beer, some New Orleans libations and a succulent bowl of Gumbo, topped off by a special treat of Miss Sally’s Creole Pralines. There’s always a party and a story to tell at the Last Night at the Rue Bayou!

Patrons will step into an off-the-beaten-track club, that could be sitting somewhere at the edge of New Orleans. As a special guest of proprietor Miss Ilean, you are welcome to take a seat at the bar rail or one of the tables surrounding the stage and participate in an exuberant and inspirational night of music and celebration at LAST NIGHT AT THE RUE BAYOU.

The cast for the reading features Carrie Compere and Arnold Harper II, currently in NYT Critics Pick Gun & Powder; Cherry Torres ( Hamilton), and Saint Aubyn (Ain’t Too Proud) in lead roles. They are joined by, D’Ambrose Boyd, Paul DeBoy, Nicholas Park, Stephanie Pope, Harris M. Turner, and Montria Walker.

“It’s a love letter to New Orleans and it's a way for people to experience it,” said Michael Meth.

Martee LeBow adds, “The first time I went to New Orleans to play with my band, I had this feeling like “I’m home’ – like I had a past life there.”

“I was deeply drawn to the Rue Bayou and the work of Mike and Martee because of my childhood spent in my parent's jazz club and my love of good storytelling,” explains Director Tracey Conyer Lee. “ I had a keen desire to revisit one of the most rich and vibrant American locales.”

LAST NIGHT AT THE RUE BAYOU is being produced by MTTM Theatrics (Mark Rubinsky and Tony Castrigno); General Manager is LDK Productions; Casting by Amber Snead (CSA Casting); Production Stage Manager is Julia Perez.

The invitation-only industry presentation of LAST NIGHT AT THE RUE BAYOU will have performances at 12:00 PM and 3:30 PM on Thursday, May 9 at The Blue Gallery, just three blocks east of Times Square. The running time is under two hours including a brief intermission.

CREATIVE TEAM BIOS:



Michael Meth (Concept, Book and Lyrics). While a top Creative Director, writer and producer in the Experiential marketing business, his work took him to New Orleans where it was love at first sight (and taste). It was obvious to Mike that a stage story simply “set” in New Orleans couldn’t adequately capture the unique feeling of the culture. Instead, he created a participatory “experience” of New Orleans in the Magical, Last Night at the Rue Bayou.

Martee LeBow (Composer). Martee was a singer and pianist at age 3, a songwriter at ten and a major-label recording artist at 19. Throughout her career, her music has reflected a powerful connection to the music of New Orleans. Her deep feeling for and knowledge of the rhythms of New Orleans are the heartbeat of Last Night at the Rue Bayou.

Tracey Conyer Lee (Director). Tracey has directed Off-Broadway and around the NYC area, specializing in new plays and musicals. A childhood spent in her parent's jazz club, a love of good storytelling and a desire to revisit one of the most rich and vibrant American locales drew her deeply to and the work of Mike & Martee.

Irwin Fisch (Music Supervisor). Irwin is an Emmy-nominated arranger, composer and performer who has scored numerous television movies and composed hundreds of scores and songs for advertising. His arrangements have been heard on the Kennedy Center Honors, the Tony Awards and the Super Bowl; live on stage with Bette Midler, Beyonce, Barbra Streisand; and in Tony-nominated Broadway musicals. Irwin is a a long-time disciple of Professor Longhair and other New Orleans greats.

Kenny Seymour (Music Director). His reputation for his creativity and his ability to navigate a wide variety of musical styles and genres with authenticity and integrity. Most recently he was the music director/music supervisor and arranger of the 12 Time Tony nominated hit Broadway show Ain’t Too Proud: The Life & Times of the Temptations, some of his other credits include: music director for the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Memphis, and orchestrator for Broadway’s Amazing Grace, among many other credits.

MTTM Theatrics (Producers). Mark Rubinsky and Tony Castrigno bring together artists and supporters for the creation of new works and shepherd them onto the stage. Last Night at the Rue Bayou and its story of love and chosen family, along with the great music, drew them to this show. They were recently represented by A Christmas Carol. On Broadway and Rock & Roll Man at New World Stages off-Broadway. Other credits include Falling in Love with Mr. Dellamort as well serving as Executive Producer on True North (musical), Small Time (musical) . and The Meeting The Interpreter (drama) opening in August at The Theater at St. Clements. Film credits include Summoning Sylvia, by Alex Wyse and Wesley Taylor now streaming on SHUDDER. www.MTTMTheatrics.com

LDK Productions (General Managers). Lisa Dozier founded this New York City-based theatrical management firm founded in 2007. The spirit of an immersive work such as Last Night at Rue Bayou resonates deeply with Lisa and the LDK team’s passion for innovative new work, and they are all thrilled to be a part of such a passionate creative team and to be collaborating with MTTM Theatrics. Recent credits: Anthony Rapp’s Without You (Off Broadway, San Francisco, Japan), Little Girl Blue (New World Stages), Katsura Sunshine’s Rakugo (New World Stages), Be More Chill (Broadway, Off Broadway, London, Tokyo), the immersive theatrical adaptation of the film Sideways, Emergence (Off Broadway), Tennessee William’s The Night of the Iguana (Off Broadway), and many others. www.LDKProductions.com

Amber Snead (CSA Casting) – Origianlly from Southern California, Amber has worked in casting in NYC for over a decade, with productions ranging from Broadway and National Tours, to regional shows across the country. Amber is passionate about bringing new works to life and was excited and instantly intrigued by Last Night at the Rue Bayou. She loves the creative, innovative and captivating concept of it, and can't wait for everyone to have a gumbo-filled night at the Rue Bayou!





Play Broadway Games