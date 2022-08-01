Juilliard Announces 2022-23 Season Programming Featuring More Than 700 Events

Juilliard has announced full programming for its 2022-23 season, including live music, dance, and drama performances at venues throughout the city with numerous livestreams and on-demand opportunities for global audiences to witness the future of the performing arts today. More than ever, audiences are connecting with performances ranging from student recitals to livestreamed productions from Alice Tully Hall via the ongoing online opportunities Juilliard offers. And for local audiences, tickets to all presentations are low-cost or free, making the opportunity to glimpse the artists of the future available for all.

Juilliard celebrates the re-opening of David Geffen Hall this October, with students participating in opening events which will be announced by Lincoln Center at a later date. Additional performances and presentations at Geffen Hall include: students from Juilliard's Preparatory Division (Music Advancement Program and Pre-College) will perform alongside musicians from the New York Philharmonic at the May 6 Young People's Concert in new works composed by the first awardees from Composing Inclusion, a new project between the American Composers Forum, Juilliard, and the New York Philharmonic; and the Juilliard Orchestra will perform John Adams' Harmonielehre at Geffen Hall under David Robertson at the commencement concert on May 18.

"Juilliard is an ever-dynamic and growing institution, always refining and expanding the preparation of our students so that they may thrive and lead the evolving world of the performing arts forward. In that spirit, our new season features new performance opportunities for our music and dance students in outside venues including National Sawdust, Baryshnikov Arts Center, and Merkin Hall, a broadening of our drama curriculum to include film projects written by our playwrights and performed by our students to be screened at Lincoln Center, and new technological space enabling joint performance between our New York and China campuses," said Juilliard President Damian Woetzel. "These opportunities build on the longstanding tradition of student performances at Carnegie Hall and other local venues from churches to jazz clubs, to the excitement of Chelsea Factory which Juilliard helped to open last year, and which now includes our students' participation in the re-opening of David Geffen Hall here at Lincoln Center. Our distinguished faculty and guest artists are excited to work with our students on the upcoming performance season, we hope you will join us."

Tickets to all 2022-23 season events go on sale to the general public on August 30. Member presales start on August 9. Student performances form a significant part of Juilliard's performing arts curriculum, and prices are kept at a minimum. All tickets with the exception of galas and fundraisers are under $40, and many events are free. A calendar of events is included below, and an electronic version of the performance calendar brochure is available here, and all events can be viewed at juilliard.edu/calendar.

SEASON OVERVIEW

Music Division

The Music Division includes orchestra, vocal arts, historical performance, jazz, chamber music, contemporary music, conducting, piano, and composition, led by Dean and Director David Serkin Ludwig.

In addition to performances at Alice Tully Hall and David Geffen Hall, the Juilliard Orchestra performs at Carnegie Hall on October 24, led by Director of Conducting Studies and Distinguished Visiting Faculty David Robertson and featuring the New York premiere of Claude Vivier's Siddhartha, and the complete ballet score to Stravinsky's The Firebird. The Juilliard Orchestra's distinguished guest conductors who make their Juilliard debuts this season are Giancarlo Guerrero (September 24); Manfred Honeck (October 17); Bertrand de Billy (January 26, 2023); Roderick Cox (February 4); and Simone Young (April 17). Returning conductors include Speranza Scappucci, Jeffrey Milarsky, Carlos Miguel Prieto, and David Robertson, who leads several performances throughout the season, including a special concert featuring Juilliard Jazz director Wynton Marsalis' A Fiddler's Tale paired with Stravinsky's A Soldier's Tale. The program includes students from the music, dance, and drama divisions in a cross-genre presentation of two interpretations of the Faust legend-Stravinsky's neoclassical version and Marsalis's jazz interpretation that incorporates New Orleans jazz, Dixieland, blues, ragtime, and the Charleston. The Juilliard Orchestra season concludes with the graduation concert on May 18 at David Geffen Hall, including a performance of John Adams' Harmonielehre conducted by David Robertson.

Juilliard's active Chamber Music program continues with hundreds of student ensembles that perform throughout the year both on campus and other venues. The annual ChamberFest, a three-day festival of chamber music spanning the centuries takes place January 9-11, 2023, at Paul Hall, Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Juilliard, and Alice Tully Hall. Additional chamber music offerings include recitals by the Juilliard String Quartet on November 30 including two New York premieres by Jorg Widmann, and April 7. Chamber Music offerings also include the Daniel Saidenberg Faculty Recital Series, faculty and alumni recitals and master classes, the Wednesdays at One series in Alice Tully Hall, and a Sonatenabend series in Paul Hall. A mini-ChamberFest also takes place March 13-15, 2023.

Juilliard Opera presents Handel's rarely performed Atalanta with Juilliard415 from November 9-13 in the Peter Jay Sharp Theater, conducted by Gary Thor Wedow and directed by the innovative Omer Ben Seadia. Juilliard Opera also presents Missy Mazzoli's haunting Proving Up, February 15-19, 2023, conducted by Steven Osgood and directed by Mary Birnbaum, as well as Puccini's Suor Angelica and Gianni Schicchi from April 18 to 22, 2023, directed by John Giampietro, with Keri-Lynn Wilson leading the Juilliard Orchestra. The Ellen and James S. Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts will present a performance coached, curated, and performed by Steven Blier in collaboration with the New York Festival of Song (NYFOS) on May 3 and 4 in the Rosemary and Meredith Willson Theater. Vocal Arts also presents Juilliard Songfest, curated and performed by Brian Zeger, artistic director, on November 29 in Merkin Concert Hall at the Kaufman Music Center; and Alice Tully Vocal Arts Recital featuring soprano Mikaela Bennett and pianist Adam Rothenberg in Alice Tully Hall on April 13 as well as the Liederabend series, presented with the Collaborative Piano department throughout the season.

Juilliard's Historical Performance department is the graduate-level, full tuition scholarship program for early music. In addition to Atalanta, Juilliard415-its period-instrument ensemble-will perform a semistaged version of Purcell's King Arthur in collaboration with Vocal Arts, directed by Lionel Meunier on February 11, 2023, at Alice Tully Hall; Orpheus Britannicus: Music by Purcell, Handel, Sancho, and others, with countertenor Reginald Mobley, directed by Rachel Podger, in Alice Tully Hall on September 17; and The Classical Style: Vienna at the Turn of the 19th Century, led by Laurence Equilbey on April 1, 2023, at Alice Tully Hall. Numerous master classes as well as appearances by chamber ensembles at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and other venues, take place throughout the season.

Juilliard Jazz, under the direction of Wynton Marsalis and Aaron Flagg, is committed to the curriculum of presenting music from the jazz continuum, from its American roots to jazz vernaculars from other cultures and countries. The Juilliard Jazz Orchestra and Jazz Ensembles pay tribute to several of the genre's "greats" this season including Charles Mingus on October 29 at Alice Tully Hall; George Russell and George Shearing at Dizzy's Club on December 12; and Duke Ellington at Dizzy's Club May 9-12. Women of Color in Jazz are celebrated on April 11, and the Juilliard Jazz Orchestra offers The Ever Fonky Lowdown on January 14 in the Peter Jay Sharp Theater. Numerous additional Juilliard Jazz Orchestra and Jazz Ensemble performances take place throughout the '22-23 season, many of which are livestreamed.

Juilliard presents a wealth of contemporary music each season, including performances by AXIOM, the contemporary music ensemble under the baton of Jeffrey Milarsky; the Juilliard Percussion Ensemble, directed by Daniel Druckman; and numerous opportunities for student composers at a variety of performance offerings including orchestra concerts and offsite opportunities such as National Sawdust's Blueprint Fellowship. Among many highlights, the Juilliard Chamber Orchestra will perform Little Moonhead, composed by Melinda Wagner, Juilliard faculty member and chair of the composition department.

In addition to infusing contemporary music throughout the season, additional programs that bring today's composers together with students from across Juilliard's divisions to create cross-genre works will be curated and presented in a concert series throughout the academic year. Included will be the presentation of Marsalis' Fiddler's Tale and Stravinsky's Soldier's Tale mentioned above; a live collaboration between the students at Juilliard New York and Tianjin campuses simultaneously performing Terry Riley's In C, featuring Juilliard's Center for Innovation in the Arts; a Spotlight on Composer Reena Esmail (BM '05, composition) featuring works that explore bridges between Hindustani and American classical music; Théâtre Études, the culmination of guest faculty member Amy Beth Kirsten's class, which incorporates movement, voice, and multimedia to make a new musical performance practice; and performances of Ki moun ou ye (Who are you) on September 1 and 2, led by Creative Associate Nathalie Joachim and Chanel DaSilva, who are both alums of the school. Further details on the newest contemporary offerings will be announced closer to the performances.

Juilliard Dance

Juilliard Dance, under the direction of Dean and Director Alicia Graf Mack, is renowned for its breadth of education encompassing ballet, modern, and contemporary forms in the classroom and in performance, with faculty, guest teachers, and choreographers of the highest level at work with the Division's talented students. New Dances: Edition 2022 takes place December 7-11 and offers four world premieres by innovative choreographers Sidra Bell, Jamar Roberts, and Juilliard alums Jermaine Spivey, Spenser Theberge, and Chanel DaSilva. Spring Dances takes place March 22-25, 2023, in Juilliard's Peter Jay Sharp Theater, and will feature works by choreographers Camille A. Brown and Justin Peck, among others to be announced this fall. In addition, Juilliard Dance will participate in a co-production with Baryshnikov Arts Center and the Merce Cunningham Trust, October 27-29. Other events next season include the annual Composers & Choreographers, featuring student composer and choreographer teams, November 18 and 19; Senior Dance Production; Choreographic Honors; and the Juilliard Dance Senior Graduation Concert.

Juilliard Drama

Led by Richard Rodgers Dean and Director Evan Yionoulis, the Drama Division presents seven fully staged productions in which third- and fourth-year students put their training with expert faculty and guest teachers and directors into practice. Fall productions include Shakespeare's As You Like It (October 7-8) and Measure for Measure (October 21-23) directed by Lisa Rothe and Stephen Brown-Fried, respectively, performed by the third-year class. Fourth-year plays include Howard Barker's The Power of the Dog (November 17-20), Christina Anderson's How to Catch Creation (December 15-18), and Ayad Akhtar's The Who & The What (February 16-19).

A recent programming initiative provides the graduating actors with practical experience working on camera through short films written by alumni from the school's Lila Acheson Wallace American Playwrights Program. The first short films were created by Juilliard Drama in spring 2022. Films will be screened at Lincoln Center with details announced at a later date.

Preparatory Division

Under the direction of its dean, Weston Sprott, the Preparatory Division comprises Juilliard's Pre-College program and the Music Advancement Program (MAP), led by artistic director Anthony McGill. MAP is a program for intermediate and advanced music students from New York City's five boroughs and the tristate area who demonstrate a commitment to artistic excellence. MAP actively seeks to include students from diverse backgrounds historically underrepresented in the classical music field, and the 22-23 academic year is the first that will be tuition-free for MAP students due to special funding now in place. Among many highlights, the Composing Inclusion commissioning initiative, with funding from the Sphinx Venture Fund, will present students performing side-by-side with musicians from the New York Philharmonic in Spring 2023 in new chamber works, as well as full orchestral premieres at the Young People's Concert: New Voices at Geffen Hall on May 6. MAP students will also perform in a number of ensemble and recital performances as well as in the MAP chorus.

The Pre-College program provides a conservatory-style curriculum to advanced young musicians from over 10 countries, ages 8 to 18, who exhibit the talent, potential, and ambition to pursue serious music study at the college level. Events next season feature the Pre-College String Orchestra, Pre-College Symphony, and Pre-College Orchestra conducted by David Robertson, Tito Muñoz, Adam Glaser, and Nico Olarte-Hayes. Additional events include Pre-College Percussion Ensemble, Pre-College Choruses and Pre-College Opera Scenes performances. Preparatory Division students and faculty frequently give recitals, which are available to attend in person or stream through the performance calendar on the Juilliard website.

VENUE AND TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets to 2022-23 events go on sale August 30.

The Juilliard performance calendar at juilliard.edu/calendar will always have the latest schedule updates for both in-person and streamed performances as well as scheduled premieres for the growing on-demand schedule.

Additional on-demand programs are now available and continually being added through Juilliard LIVE, the new streaming and on-demand initiative launched in April 2021 offering student performances from the college and preparatory divisions. Part of the school's long-term strategic plan, Juilliard LIVE was accelerated when indoor performances were halted due to the pandemic. With a mix of livestreamed and on-demand content, Juilliard LIVE has expanded student performance opportunities and increased accessibility to the performing arts for audiences around the world.

Juilliard will continue to livestream student recitals for the public on its website. Each year, more than 400 student recitals each year including students from both the College and Preparatory divisions.

HEALTH AND SAFETY

To be admitted to in-person performances, audience members must have tickets and show proof of vaccination, which will be accepted via any of the following free mobile apps: CLEAR Health Pass (Apple or Android); New York State Excelsior Pass; or the New York City COVID Safe App (Apple or Android). In addition to these apps, a vaccination card along with government-issued photo ID will be accepted, but audiences should be warned that this option may cause delays, and any one of the above apps is strongly preferred.

All performances will take place under Juilliard's stringent health guidelines for the safety of students, faculty, staff, and audience members. Juilliard instruction is fully in-person for the 2022-23 academic year. More information about the 2022-23 safety plan is available on the Juilliard website.

About The Juilliard School

Damian Woetzel, president

Adam Meyer, provost

Founded in 1905, The Juilliard School is a world leader in performing arts education. The school's mission is to provide the highest caliber of artistic education for gifted musicians, dancers, and actors, composers, choreographers, and playwrights from around the world so that they may achieve their fullest potential as artists, leaders, and global citizens. Juilliard is guided in all its work by the core values of excellence; creativity; and equity, diversity, inclusion and belonging (EDIB).

Located at Lincoln Center in New York City, Juilliard offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in dance, drama (acting and playwriting), and music (classical, jazz, historical performance, and vocal arts). Currently more than 800 artists from 43 states and 44 countries and regions are enrolled in Juilliard's College Division, where they appear in more than 700 annual performances in the school's five theaters; at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully and David Geffen halls and at Carnegie Hall; as well as at other venues around New York City, the country, and the world. The continuum of learning at Juilliard also includes nearly 400 students from elementary through high school enrolled in the Preparatory Division, including its Music Advancement Program (MAP), which serves students from diverse backgrounds often underrepresented in the classical music field. More than 800 students are enrolled in Juilliard Extension, the flagship continuing education program taught both in person and remotely by a dedicated faculty of performers, creators, and scholars. Beyond its New York campus, Juilliard is defining new directions in performing arts education for a range of learners and enthusiasts through a global K-12 educational curricula and graduate studies at The Tianjin Juilliard School in China.

Programs, dates, and artists subject to change. A complete chronological listing is attached.

Current as of August 1, 2022