Jackie Burns, Noah J. Ricketts, and More Will Lead Industry Reading of WILD ABOUT YOU

The new musical WILD ABOUT YOU will hold a 29-hour reading with an invitation-only industry presentation on March 23rd, followed by a first developmental production in early 2027. The cast for the March reading includes Jackie Burns (Wicked, If/Then), Jessica Phillips (Redwood, Dear Evan Hansen), Charlie Pollock (The Great Gatsby, Pretty Woman), Noah J. Ricketts (The Great Gatsby, Frozen), Josh Strobl (The Outsiders, Dear Evan Hansen), and Chani Wereley (Shucked).

WILD ABOUT YOU is a new musical with music and lyrics by Chilina Kennedy (The Great Gatsby, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), a book by Dani Stoller (Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes), additional material by Eric Holmes (The Good Fight), music supervision, music direction, arrangements and orchestrations by Daniel Edmonds (The Great Gatsby, Shucked), and is being directed by Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages, Romy and Michele: The Musical). Keaka Productions' Brian Spector (The Hills of California) is producing.

Originally developed at Eclipse Theatre Company and NY Theatre Barn, Wild About You held an industry presentation in New York City in March 2023, after which the music was released as a World Premiere Recording under the Center Stage Records label featuring A-list Broadway talent such as Lea Salonga, Alex Newell, Katharine McPhee and more. This was followed in September 2024 with a Deluxe Edition with new songs by Eric McCormack, Ashley Loren and Troy Iwata.

After the initial album release, the show headed to London's West End for a sold out, two-night concert series at Theatre Royal Drury Lane where it received a warm welcome from London audiences. After further revisions and book development, the team returned to London this October to be featured at Musical Con 2025. West End's

Cassidy Janson (&Juliet, Avenue Q) and Dean John-Wilson (Aladdin, Britain's Got Talent) performed songs from the show and audiences were treated to a special surprise performance from the composer herself (Kennedy).

About Wild About You

The musical, set to a pop-folk score, follows Billy, a young man feeling at odds with what his future holds before it has even begun, on the day of his high school graduation party. Billy finds a trunk of letters written to him by his late mother, whom he'd been told had abandoned him as a child. The discovery sets Billy and his Best Friend off on a journey to uncover the truth about his lineage, his past, and his connection to a woman he never knew, but who might just be the key to understanding the ceaseless and indefinable longing that exists within his heart.