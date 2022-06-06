JEAN JACKETS AND RED PANDAS Begins Performances This Week at Trinity Theatre

Previewing this Wednesday, the newest absurd dark comedy in New York City.

A dinner party for the ages, Jean Jackets and Red Pandas is a new play written and directed by Nicholas Kennedy.

The show stars fresh faces that will all soon be industry regulars, John Lichtwalt, Brian Mendoza & Addie Gomez.

The technical design team led by George Nicholas, Nino Amari, Simone Schiefer and Cynthia Johnson have brought new life to the show creating a vivid dream stage for audiences to get easily lost in.

The small yet strong stage crew has been managed by Dayanna Price-SM, keeping the fast moving production process a smooth sustained ride. Other assistant designers/directors/mangers include Michael Defilippis-AD, Jesse Scholz-AD/ALD/SD, Lauren McAuliffe and Brandon Handy.

TICKETS: www.JeanJacketsandRedPandas.com