Immersive THE DEATH OF RASPUTIN is Coming to Governors Island This Spring

Artemis is Burning will present The Death of Rasputin, which will begin performances at LMCC’s Arts Center at Governors Island on April 17, 2025, for a limited run through May 11, 2025.

Created by and featuring original cast members and creative leads of Sleep No More, The Death of Rasputin isn’t just an immersive performance—it’s a revolution. Stakes are high. Where will your allegiance lie?



The Death of Rasputin is conceived and directed by Ashley Brett Chipman (“Servant”) and collectively written by Ashley Brett Chipman, Alex Campbell, Julia Sharpe & Hope Youngblood (Sleep No More), with choreography by JAMES FINNEMORE (TERRA). The Death of Rasputin is produced by Kelly Bartnik (Sleep No More).



Whispers in the candlelight, shadows in the corridors— The Death of Rasputin is no mere play; it is a descent into decadence, a fever-dream of power, prophecy, and betrayal. This debaucherous satire unfolds as a lavish, unholy revel, conjuring the espionage and mysticism that danced at the edges of the Romanov dynasty in its twilight hour. Here, every character claws for dominion, every ambition is laced with poison, and every grasp for power pulls them closer to the abyss.



With history and legend entwined, and the specter of Rasputin looming large, this production dares to reclaim the grand spectacle of immersive performance, shattering the mold long held by the few. The revolution is here. The prophecy is written. Will you heed the call?



The cast of The Death of Rasputin will include Jake Ryan Lozano (the bandaged place), Ginger Kearns (Hotel Wonderland), Zina Zinchenko (Sleep No More), Adam Griffith (Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberly), Audrey Tchoukoua (Macbeth), Manatsu Tanaka (The Nosebleed), Tim Creavin (Lempicka), John William Watkins (Midnight Coleslaw), Lucy York Struever (Angels in America), and Cashton Rehklau (Bloodshot).



The Death of Rasputin will feature set design by Lili Teplan (Love, Brooklyn), costume design by Eulyn Colette Hufkie (“The Walking Dead”), lighting design by Devin Cameron (The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart) and sound design by Stephen Dobbie (The Burnt City).



Performances of The Death of Rasputin will be Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm. From downtown Manhattan, you’ll board a ferry, leaving behind the familiar and stepping into the unknown on Governors Island—a threshold where history lingers and secrets whisper.



Tickets for The Death of Rasputin are $148, which includes ferry transportation to and from Governors Island. A limited number of $49 student tickets will be available for every performance.