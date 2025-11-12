INITIATIVE World Premiere At The Public Theater; Extension Announced

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Public Theater has released new production photos for Else Went’s world premiere Initiative, now in previews and newly extended through December 7. Directed by Emma Rosa Went, the play follows seven teens coming of age between 2000 and 2004 in coastal California. Opening night is set for November 20.

Initiative is a bittersweet reflection on adolescence at the dawn of the new millennium, tracing the interconnected experiences of seven teenagers in "Coastal Podunk, California" from 2000 to 2004. Across four formative years, they build friendships and relationships, confront loss, and attempt to understand their futures in a landscape that both confines and shapes them. The production is directed by Emma Rosa Went. Production photos are by Joan Marcus.

Initiative is a bittersweet reflection on adolescence at the dawn of the new millennium, tracing the interconnected experiences of seven teenagers in “Coastal Podunk, California” from 2000 to 2004. Across four formative years, they build friendships and relationships, confront loss, and attempt to understand their futures in a landscape that both confines and shapes them. The production is directed by Emma Rosa Went.

The company features Olivia Rose Barresi as Clara, Greg Cuellar as Riley, Harrison Densmore as Ty, Carson Higgins as Lo, Andrea Lopez Alvarez as Kendall, Jamie Sanders as Tony, and Christopher Dylan White as Em. Understudies include Marisa Brau-Reyes, Brandon Burk, and Jose Useche, with Burk also appearing as Mr. Stone and additional roles.

The creative team includes scenic design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams, costume design by Kindall Almond with costume design dramaturgy by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Christopher Akerlind, sound design by Angela Baughman, projection design by S. Katy Tucker, and prop management by Aisha Hamida. Fight direction is by Dan Renkin, intimacy direction by Laura Hackman, and dramaturgy by Sarah Lunnie. Janelle Caso serves as production stage manager, with Molly Foy as stage manager.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus