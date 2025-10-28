INITIATIVE World Premiere to Begin Previews at The Public Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Public Theater has begun previews for the world premiere of Initiative, an epic new play by Emerging Writers Group alumnus Else Went and directed by The Public Theater’s inaugural Directing Fellow Emma Rosa Went.

Initiative begins performances in The Public’s LuEsther Hall on Tuesday, November 4 with a Joe Papp Free Preview Performance.

Playwright Else Went, alumnus of The Public’s acclaimed Emerging Writers Group, brings her transformative new play Initiative to The Public this fall. A bittersweet reflection on adolescence at the dawn of the new millennium, Initiative charts the intertwined lives of seven teens from 2000-2004, as they become friends and more than friends, wrestle with their potential, face incalculable loss, and struggle to find their way in (and get out of) “Coastal Podunk, California.” Emma Rosa Went directs this epic world premiere guaranteed to make you remember the most difficult and beautiful things about growing up.

Initiative features Olivia Rose Barresi (Clara), Marisa Brau-Reyes (Understudy Clara/Kendall), Brandon Burk (Offstage Voice/Understudy Em/Lo/Tony), Greg Cuellar (Riley), Harrison Densmore (Ty), Carson Higgins (Lo), Andrea Lopez Alvarez (Kendall), Jamie Sanders (Tony), Jose Useche (Understudy Riley/Ty), and Christopher Dylan White (Em).