'Get Back!: The Dock Street Concerts 2021' Announced at St. Ann's Warehouse

St. Ann's Warehouse has announced a new lineup of performances in its outdoor concert series Get Back!: The Dock Street Concerts 2021, inviting New Yorkers to listen and dance to free live music and poetry by genre-spanning artists in the waterfront Brooklyn Bridge Park.

Having kicked off earlier this month, Get Back!: The Dock Street Concerts 2021 continues with:

Thursday, July 29, at 7pm: Brooklyn poet multi-hyphenate writer and artist Cyrus Aaron-whose poetry is featured in Khadijat Oseni and Julian Alexander's acclaimed public art project Supremacy Project, currently installed on the exterior walls of St. Ann's Warehouse-brings the BLK HRS collective of musicians he leads back to St. Ann's Warehouse by popular demand.

Thursday, August 5, at 7pm: Siblings Marcus Machado and Vicky Casis, aka Mach-7 Muzik, blend hip hop with rock, funk, and soul. They lead a jam session called The Cypher that convenes musicians, singers, rappers, poets, and other creatives.

Thursday, August 12, at 7pm: NAACP Image Award-nominated poet and Urban Word NYC Artistic Director Mahogany L. Browne, who is also featured in Supremacy Project and was recently named Lincoln Center's first-ever Poet in Residence at Lincoln Center, returns to St. Ann's with her show Mahogany L. Browne's Rhythm Section, including Jive Poetic on turntables and special guests: singer JP Reynolds, singer/poet Adam Falkner, and poet L Ash.

Thursday, August 19, at 7pm: The celebrated South Africa-born, New York-based, vocalist, performer, and composer Vuyo Sotashe recently wowed St. Ann's Warehouse audiences in The Bengsons' The Broken Ear Setlist: Songs from Ohio. He now headlines a show with his quintet.

Tuesday, August 24, at 7pm: Sunny Jain performs music from his "Wild Wild East" project, which recasts the immigrant as the modern-day cowboy and cowgirl. Jain sources inspiration from the scores of Bollywood classics and Spaghetti Westerns, Indian folk traditions, jazz improvisation, and rollicking psychedelic and surf guitar styles.

Thursday, August 26, at 7pm: the duo SaaWee is made up of the Latin Grammy-winning New York-based violinist Sita Chay and the provocative London-based percussionist Jihye Kim. They collaborate with Brooklyn singer-songwriter J. Hoard in this performance honoring Elijah McClain and other victims of police violence and hate crimes.

St. Ann's Warehouse first presented Get Back! last year, when all indoor cultural events had been cancelled and New Yorkers had been sheltering in place for months. Inspired by the Beatles' iconic 1969 rock event, the series provided an innovative way to bring artists back to work and live music to Brooklyn Bridge Park, entertaining and nurturing people strolling through and sitting in the Park. From August to October, musicians lifted their instruments and voices for the first time in six months and performed unannounced shows (to avoid creating crowds) from St. Ann's roof balcony. Featured artists included musicians Bill Frisell, Stephane Wremble, Eli Fola, Bobby Previte, Red Baraat's Sunny Jain, the Arturo O'Farrill Trio, Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog, and downtown music theater artists Stew, Oklahoma!'s Damon Daunno, Lance Horne, Joey Arias, Machine Dazzle, Nia Drummond, and Mikaela Bennett. See some of the inaugural Get Back! Series here.

Get Back!: The Dock Street Concerts 2021 is part of Con Edison's Arts Al Fresco, a series of free and safe outdoor arts experiences across the five boroughs, and Westchester, Orange and Rockland counties.

Get Back! 2021: The Dock Street Concerts take place 7-9pm at the top of Dock Street, between St. Ann's Warehouse and Jane's Carousel.

Learn more at www.stannswarehouse.org.