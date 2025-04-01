FunikiJam's OZ IN THE AMAZON Will Premiere Off-Broadway Following Tri-State Workshops

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



FunikiJam has announced the cast and creative team of its newest original family musical OZ IN THE AMAZON, a globe-spanning eco-adventure inspired by the classic Oz tale-reimagined through the vibrant cultures, sounds, and landscapes of South America.

Created by Brian Barrentine, the musical features a high-energy blend of live music, interactive storytelling, and cultural celebration. Developmental workshops and performances will take place in New York City, Massachusetts, and New Jersey starting March 23, culminating in an Off-Broadway world premiere on Saturday, April 5 at 11AM at the historic Actors Temple Theatre.

CAST:

Andrea Galata (FunikiJam China Tour, Italian TV & Film Star) as Monkey, the reggae-loving island guide

Angela Gonzalez as Curandera, the mystical healer who helps Ozina unlock the secrets of the forest

Melissa Lozada as Ozina, a Brooklyn girl transported into a world of wonder and self-discovery

Nino Ruggeri as Gator, a tango-dancing alligator with roots in Argentina

Kyle Jack as Bird, the high-flying spirit of the Andes

Brian Barrentine (FunikiJam Founder) as The Wizard, a musical mentor with a mysterious past

CREATIVE TEAM:

Director: Rosemary Newcott (Alliance Theatre, Tony Award-winning educator)

Choreographer: Ximena Salgado, infusing each scene with movement inspired by Latin American traditions

Music Production: Joe Mazza, longtime FunikiJam collaborator and producer of over 100 original tracks

Book & Music by: Brian Barrentine, creator of the international FunikiJam World Party series

Set deep in the magical Amazon rainforest, Oz in the Amazon follows Ozina's journey to find her way home-and along the way, confront environmental challenges, cultural wonders, and her own inner power. The musical showcases rhythms and stories from Ecuador, Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Argentina, and beyond.

Part of FunikiJam's 25th Anniversary Season, Oz in the Amazon invites audiences to sing, dance, and dream their way through a dazzling new world where music makes anything possible.

Tickets and more information at www.FunikiJam.com or follow @FunikiJam on Instagram and Facebook.

