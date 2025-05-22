Face To Face Films Completes New Workshop of YOU & ME

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You & Me, a new play by Anthony M. Laura making its world premiere at A.R.T. New York Theatres in April of 2026, completed its first workshop over the weekend.

You & Me tells the story about the aftermath of a university shooting, taking place one year after the events, as residents of the community are still coming to terms with the repercussions of the attack.

The principal cast includes Brianne Buishas, Courtnie Keaton, Delano Allen, Cole Bellorgey, Winter Donnelly, Cate Finck, Marlowe Finck, Nour Habbash, Sydney Law, Susan Neuffer, Alexandra Rooney and Rheanna Salazar.

The understudy cast includes Katia Mendoza, Allixandrya Jordynn, Gabe Calleja, Candy Dato, Brooke Olivia Ginsberg, Ellivia Gold, Enza Grimm, Brittany Ann Hernandez, Isa Mellody, Ben Sadowsky, Zoe Scott and Templar Grace Wright.

Mr. Laura will direct the production.

The play will be produced under the Face to Face Films banner with Mr. Laura, Jacklyn Collier, Emma Dubery and Kristen Seavey producing.

The creative team includes Curtis Howard (Set Design), Sarah Woods (Lighting Design), Philip Lauto (Composer / Sound Design) and Rose Hart (Featured Singer).

Callie Stribling will stage manage the production.

More information can be found at www.youandmetheplay.com

Photo Credit: Filip Rucewicz

Comments

