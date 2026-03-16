BATSU! NYC To Host First ASL-Interpreted Performance

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

BATSU! NYC will present its first ASL-interpreted performance on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 7:00 pm, making the comedy show more accessible to Deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences.

ASL interpreting services will be provided by visiting artists from Tampa Bay Interpreted Performing Arts. The teams are coming together for a second collaboration, after working on a special performance during BATSU!'s 15th anniversary tour earlier this month.

"We are so happy to team with BATSU! again to help make this zany, fun, welcoming, and inclusive experience more accessible to the Deaf, hard of hearing, and signing communities," said Benjamin Jackson, Interpreter and COO of TBIPA. "This show brings strangers together for a great time, and TBIPA strives to make all levels of theater accessible for that reason."

Based on the Japanese batsu game (罰 or ばつ), BATSU! NYC follows four comedy warriors as they face off in hilarious challenges where the losers receive electric shocks, painballs, and other jaw-dropping punishments.

"Collaborating with TBIPA in Tampa was such a special experience. They immediately understood the spirit, chaos, and comedy of our show," shared Brian Walters, host and partner of BATSU! "We're thrilled to work with them again for our first ASL-interpreted performance in NYC, and can't wait to welcome even more people into the wild world of BATSU!"