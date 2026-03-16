Reginald T. Jackson to Present WHEN WE PRACTICE TO DECEIVE at Fresh Fruit Festival

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Reginald T. Jackson will bring his latest work, When We Practice to Deceive, to the Fresh Fruit Festival Mainstage this April. The production will run from April 23-25 at The Wild Project.

The Play: A Restaurant, a Revelation, and a Standoff

In When We Practice to Deceive, a quiet evening at an expensive restaurant takes a chaotic turn. Hilarity ensues when a mother accidentally overhears her son's transgender girlfriend in the bathroom, igniting a comedic standoff that forces a family to confront their secrets, their prejudices, and each other. Jackson utilizes his signature wit to explore the intersections of love, identity, and the "raw truth" of family dynamics.

Reginald T. Jackson is a titan of the New York stage. In 1988, he founded the Rainbow Repertory Theatre, the nation's first Black Gay Theater, a landmark institution that continues to champion LGBTQ+ People of Color. Jackson's influence extends from The Public Theater-where he was named a National Shakespeare Pioneer by Joseph Papp-to the New York State Regents Board, where his playwriting curriculum, Writing on Your Feet!, remains the gold standard for arts-in-education.

About the Fresh Fruit Festival

The 2026 Fresh Fruit Festival Mainstage continues to redefine "inclusive" by hosting the industry's most essential voices. From the historical reclamation of Cassandra Rose's Billy To His Friends to the world premieres of Dennis Bush and Michael Raimondi, the festival offers a "behind-the-curtain" look at the evolution of queer storytelling.