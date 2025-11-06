Cynthia Erivo to Discuss Her New Book SIMPLY MORE at Symphony Space

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join in for an hour of conversation at Symphony Space as performer and Wicked superstar launches her latest book, Simply More. In a series of personal and powerful vignettes, the actress, singer, writer, and producer shares how she learned to embrace being “too much” in order to live up to the fullest iteration of herself.

All full-price tickets include a signed copy of Simply More (retail value $28.99), but there will be no signing line at this event.

There are a limited number of companion tickets available. These tickets are $25 and do not include a book. To purchase a companion ticket, add the number of tickets you would like to your cart. On the next page, choose "Companion Ticket" in the pulldown. The companion ticket will be discounted at checkout. Note that companion tickets are only available in the Tier 2 section, must be purchased with a full-price ticket, and do not include a copy of the book.

