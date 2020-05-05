Charles Gross to Perform TALES OF STOCKBRIDGE on YouTube

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Charles Gross will perform "Tales Of Stockbridge" on May 12, 7:30 Pm EDT live on Gross' YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/cdgross

"Tales of Stockbridge" will contain two stories of the Massachusetts town including an original tale about Gross's family in Stockbridge during the mid-1960's and the Arlo Guthrie Classic "Alice's Restaurant.

"Why 7:30? I wanted to do it at 7:00." Gross notes. "But I didn't want to compete with the nightly cheering." The event will also be a fundraiser for the Actor's Fund and the Ohab Zedek Synagogue.

Charles Gross's Critically Acclaimed United Solo Festival performance Of "How I Found An Affordable Apartment On The Upper West Side of Manhattan Without Really Trying" is now ow streaming.

Watch below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You