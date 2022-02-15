Casting Announced For BARD's Final Production of Season Two, PASSING

BARD AT THE GATE, the digital theater series of new and overlooked plays, will wrap its second season with its 8th production in less than two years when BARD debuts Dipika Guha's play PASSING March 9 at 7:30 pm. Nicole A. Watson, Associate Artistic Director at McCarter Theatre Center and co-curator of this second BARD season, directs PASSING. www.mccarter.org/bard. A Talk Back with the play's cast and creative team will take place live online March 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Comprising the cast of PASSING are Kelley Curran, Zachary Fine, Rachel Spencer Hewitt, K.K. Moggie and Max Gordon Moore. The production has shadow puppetry created and performed by Andy Gaukel.

PASSING premieres on March 9 at 7:30pm.

For 24 hours, from March 9 until March 11 at 12am, tickets to stream the play any time through the end of the 2021-2022 Bard Season will be available for FREE.

After the premiere date, tickets are $15 including all fees.

Learn more at www.mccarter.org/Bard.