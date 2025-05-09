Cast and Creatives Set for LOVE YOU MORE at The Tank

The Tank has revealed the full cast and creative team for the World Premiere of Love You More, by Nikhil Mahapatra (American Hunger) and directed by N // Nicky Maggio (Roundabout Directors Group Cohort 6). Love You More will run May 29-June 19, 2025 at The Tank’s 56 Seat Theater.



Do you have siblings? Are you the favourite? No? Are you sure? A play about 3 sisters, but actually only 2 sisters, being sisterly, and figuring out what that means when you're all that's left (in under 90 minutes too!).



Love You More will feature Omar Rahim, Mahima Saigal* (Elyria), and Jasmine Sharma* (you don’t have to do anything). *These Actors are appearing courtesy of Actors’ Equity Showcase



Love You More will feature Visual Design by Aoshuang Zhang, Lighting Design by Adrian Yuen, and Sound Design by Joshua Dumas. Pradanya Subramanyan is the Production Stage Manager and Carlton V Bell II is the Tank Producing Fellow/Line Producer. Love You More is co-produced by Eric Shethar.



Love You More is produced with support from Clubbed Thumb, made possible by the Venturous Theater Fund of the Tides Foundation, IndieSpace NYC and Hi-ARTS.



The performance schedule for Love You More is as follows: Thursdays-Saturdays at 7pm; Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions: there is no Sunday June 1 performance; there are additional performances on Mondays June 9 and 16 at 7pm, Sunday June 15 at 7pm, and Wednesday June 18 at 7pm.



The Tank's Core Production series serves companies and artists as they create new works for performance. Core Productions are central to The Tank’s mission to give emerging artists resources to build their careers and artistic voices. These productions receive institutional support in the form of financial assistance, performance and rehearsal space, press, marketing, and more, culminating in a world premiere production run. The Core Production series offers a way for emerging artists to fully realize their artistic vision in partnership with The Tank.

