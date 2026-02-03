Cast and Creative Team Announced for PIED À TERRE Off-Broadway

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pied à Terre, a drama by John S. Anastasi, will make its Off-Broadway debut this winter following international productions in Ireland and China and a recent run in Florida. The production will play the Anne L. Bernstein Theater at The Theater Center, located at 210 West 50th Street, 4th Floor.

Previews begin Sunday, February 22, 2026 at 5:00 p.m., with opening night scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. Performances will take place Sundays at 5:00 p.m. and Wednesdays at 2:00 p.m.

Written by Anastasi and directed by Peter J. Loewy, Pied à Terre centers on Julia, a successful television journalist who discovers a Manhattan apartment secretly owned by her attorney husband, Jack. While exploring the apartment, Julia encounters Katie, a young woman whose connection to Jack quickly becomes impossible to ignore. As the two women confront one another, the play unfolds into a reckoning with grief, loss, and survivor’s guilt, challenging conventional ideas of love, loyalty, and obligation.

The cast includes Jordan Allen Bell, Macie McGrail, and Josephine Phoenix. Understudies include Anastasia Lidori, Carlo Marks, and Madeline Smith.

The creative and production team features production stage manager Jean Carlo Castillo; sound, lighting, and projection design by Andy Evan Cohen; general management by Catherine Russell; marketing by JEST Marketing Management; social media strategy by Arielle; press representation by Sarah Jae Leiber; poster art by Paul Gaschler; and website design by Stephen Bittrich.

Described as a confrontation rather than a conventional love triangle, Pied à Terre explores how private passions collide with public responsibility when long-buried truths are brought to light.