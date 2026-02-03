Michael Cruz Kayne to Return to Audible Theater with WHAT ELSE WHAT ELSE, A Night of Stand-Up Comedy

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Audible Theater will welcome back Emmy Award and Drama Desk-nominated comedian/writer Michael Cruz Kayne (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Sorry for Your Loss) for What Else What Else: A Night of Stand-Up Comedy with Michael Cruz Kayne.

Featuring brand new routines from three special guests to be announced soon, What Else What Else will play two nights only, Wednesday, March 4 and Thursday, March 5, at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City. Both shows begin at 7PM. What Else What Else will also be recorded live and released as an Audible Original at a later date, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.

These new performances follow Kayne’s acclaimed one-person show, Sorry for Your Loss, which was recorded live at the Minetta and is now available globally on Audible. Sorry for Your Loss was also recorded at the Minetta for Dropout and will release on March 27.

The production’s theatrical supervision is by Beacon Theatrical Services with general management by ShowTown Theatricals.