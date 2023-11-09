Cast Set for Bilingual Musical EL OTRO OZ at Atlantic for Kids

Atlantic for Kids has revafor the new bi-lingual musical El Otro Oz, with a book by Mando Alvarado and Tommy Newman, music & lyrics by Jaime Lozano and Tommy Newman, choreography by Alessandra Valea, and directed by Melissa Crespo. Performances will begin on Saturday, January 13 at Atlantic Theater Company’s Stage 2 (330 West 16th Street).

The cast of El Otro Oz will feature Arielle Gonzalez, Eli Gonzalez, Christian Adriana Johannsen, Adriel Jovian, Danny Lemache, and Nya Noemi.

Click your heels together tres veces and take a transformative journey with this salsa, merengue, and Mexican folk-infused musical inspired by The Wizard of Oz. As her fifteenth birthday approaches, Dora, a contemporary Latiné teenager, struggles with her family’s ideas about tradition and dreads her impending quinceañera! But, when Dora gets swept away to a strange new land, she learns how to celebrate her unique rhythm and embrace her cultural identity.

El Otro Oz will feature sets by Rodrigo Escalante, costumes by Stephanie Echevarria, lighting by Alejandro Fajardo, sound by Germán Martínez, music direction by Andrew Sotomayor, props by Stephanie Gonzalez, and casting by Bass/Valle Casting, Gama Valle and Gregory Jafari Van Acker. Molly Foy will serve as the Production Stage Manager.

El Otro Oz was originally commissioned, developed, and produced by TheaterWorksUSA (Barbara Pasternack, Artistic Director; Michael Harrington, Executive Director).

Schedule:

El Otro Oz performances are open to the public Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30am and 1:30pm, January 13 through February 18.

Relaxed Performance: A relaxed performance of El Otro Oz will be held on Saturday, February 10 at 10:30am. For more information, visithttps://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2275520®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fatlantictheater.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/relaxed-performance/.

TICKETS

Regular tickets begin at $30 for adults and $15 for students. Order online at Click Here or by calling 646.452.2220.

Best suited for children 6 and up, but enjoyed by audiences of all ages.

Atlantic members receive up to 33% savings on tickets. Memberships begin at $50 and benefits include a priority booking period, no additional fees, unlimited exchanges, discounted guest tickets, and more! For more information or to purchase an Atlantic membership, visit atlantictheater.org/join/membership or call 646.452.2220.

Biographies:

ARIELLE GONZALEZ (Mother/Carnival/Gloria/Wizard/Solado) is thrilled to be a part of El Otro Oz! Born and raised in the suburban wilds of New Jersey, Arielle is a Latina actor, singer, and comedian based in NYC. Select credits include: 12 Chairs (The Parsnip Ship), Thirty (The 24-Hour Plays: Viral Monologues), I'm Going To Make An Academy Award®-Winning Movie (Ma-Yi Theater Company Short Stacks Playfest), and Not My Monster! (The Flea Theater) which was nominated for an Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Family Show. She has her BFA in Drama from NYU. You can find out more at ariellegonzalez.com

Eli Gonzalez (Iron Chef/Tino/Rico) is a NYC-based actor, singer, and teaching artist originally from Corpus Christi, Texas. Eli earned a Master of Music in Vocal Performance: Music Theatre along with an Advanced Certificate in Vocal Pedagogy from New York University where he worked as an Adjunct Voice Instructor. His favorite credits include originating the role of Papa in the world premiere of The Adventures of Honey and Leon: The Musical based on the children’s book by Alan Cumming with NYC Children's Theatre at Theatre Row; working alongside Stephen Schwartz and Charles Strouse under the direction of Tony-nominated actor, Gabriel Barre, on the newly-revised version of Rags; and playing Billy Crocker in Anything Goes in concert with the NYU Broadway Orchestra under the direction of Broadway director/conductor, Ted Sperling. Eli is so excited to be making his Atlantic Theater Company debut with El Otro Oz!

CHRISTIAN ADRIANA JOHANNSEN (Curandera/Bruja/Bouncer) is absolutely thrilled to be making her Atlantic Theater Company debut with this incredible team! Last Spring, she received her BA in Communication alongside a Music Theatre Minor at Arizona State University. Her favorite roles have been Gynecia in Head Over Heels and Aunt March in Little Women. Regional credits: Ensemble/Alyssa Understudy in The Prom(TPTC), Ensemble in Elf (TPTC), and Maria in Onward & Upward at The Phoenix Theatre New Works Festival.

ADRIEL JOVIAN (Scarecrow/Cheo/Chico) is a Puerto Rican actor/singer/dancer/writer/director who recently graduated from AMDA with a BFA in Musical Theater. Adriel lives to inspire people through art. Some recent roles include: Usnavi in In the Heights, Leaf Coneybear in …Spelling Bee, Jeff in [Title of Show], and Link Larkin in Hairspray. Thanks to my friends and family for always supporting me on my journey, especially Mami, Abuelo y Abuela! Instagram: @adrieljr8100

DANNY LEMACHE (Mountain Lion/Chaparro/Pico) is incredibly grateful and excited to be making his Atlantic Theater Company debut. He is a performing artist, theater educator, and arts administrator based out of Harlem, NY who holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from Montclair State University. Recent credits include In the Heights (Arts Center of Coastal Carolina), TITANIC (Milwaukee Rep), and Moana Jr. (Ogunquit Playhouse). He would like to thank his partner Maggie for her patience and grace, his familia for their unwavering support, and his agents Bridget and Jim and the BLOC Talent team for always making him feel ten feet tall in these very trying times. Instagram @dannylemache. Esta es para mi gente, wepa!

NYA NOEMI (Dora/Taquito) is an NYC-based actress with Puerto Rican roots on a mission to showcase afro-latine people in as many walks of life as possible through her work. Nya is an AMDA alumna and has most recently been seen regionally in Footloose, Off-Broadway in Lewberger and the Wizard of Friendship, and on tour with SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.

Mando Alvarado (Book) is a graduate of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, as well as a member of Rising Phoenix Rep, alum of INTAR's Hispanic-Playwright-in-Residence Laboratory 2006 – 2008 and a member of Company of Angels writers group. During his residency, Alvarado wrote two plays, both of which premiered Off-Broadway: Post No Bills (Rattlestick Playwrights Theater) and Basilica (Cherry Lane Theater). Other plays include Sangre (NYC Summerstages), Parachute Men (Latina/o Theatre Commons' Carnaval of New Latina/o Work). Additionally, he has written for FX's series “Tyrant,” Season 2 episode Desert Storm. His film Cruzando, which he co-wrote, directed, produced and starred in, was screened at the HBO New York International Latino Film Festival, Newport Beach International Film Festival, and London Latino International Film Festival. Further, Cruzando was awarded at the Mexican International Film Festival, San Antonio Film Festival, and Seattle True Independent Film Festival.

Jaime Lozano (Music & Lyrics) is a Mexican multi-hyphenate musical theatre storyteller considered by Lin-Manuel Miranda as the “next big thing” on Broadway. American Theatre Wing’s Jonathan Larson Grant 2022. Joe’s Pub Working Group 2020-2022. The Civilians R&D Group 2020-2021. JACK Resident Artist 2021. Selected works: El Otro Oz -formerly The Yellow Brick Road- (Off-Broadway & National Tour), Carmen La Cubana (European Tour), Children of Salt (NYMF 2016 “Best of Fest” Production), A Never-Ending Line (Comédie Nation in Paris, France & Off-Broadway), Savage (UAB at Birmingham), Present Perfect (Live & In Color), Desaparecidas (JACK). Albums: “A Never-Ending Line,” “Jaime Lozano and the Familia: Songs by an Immigrant” released by Broadway Records. Film: In The Heights (orchestrations), Tick, Tick… Boom!(cameo in Broadway composers scene). His project Jaime Lozano & The Familia has performed sold out concerts at venues such as Joe’s Pub, 54 Below, The Green Room 42, Two River Theater, and more recently as part of the prestigious Lincoln Center’s American Songbook Series. Currently working on: “Songs by an Immigrant Vol. 2,” “Broadway en Spanglish,” and Frida, The Musical. BFA: Music & Composition, Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León; MFA: NYU/Tisch, Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program (Full Tuition Scholarship); part of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop. Proud member of the Dramatists Guild of America, AFM Local 802, BMI and GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY member.

Tommy Newman (Book, Music & Lyrics) is a published playwright, composer and lyricist and a 2013 ASCAP Foundation Cole Porter Award Winner. Three of his shows have participated in the annual NAMT Festival in New York. He is a recipient of an Anna Sosenko Assist Trust Grant, and a 2014 Kennedy Center ACTF National Musical Theatre Award Winner. Productions include: The Single Girl's Guide with Gordon Greenberg, developed at The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle (2016), The Village Theatre in WA (2015), Capital Repertory Theatre (2013), and NAMT (2013). Band Geeks! (Published by MTI, Goodspeed Musicals, Human Race Theatre Co., Red Mountain Theatre, NAMT Fest ‘09). Tinyard Hill with Mark Allen (Theatreworks Silicon Valley, Red Mountain Theatre, Human Race Theatre, Goodspeed, NAMT Fest ‘07). Off-Broadway: We the People: America Rocks (Theatreworks, USA, NY Times Critic Pick, Lortel Nomination 2010), El Otro Oz with Jaime Lozano (Theatreworks, USA, NY TimesCritic Pick), "29" with Gaby Alter (NYU Steinhart, Troy University), The Teacher from the Black Lagoon and Other Stories (Theatreworks, USA). Recent works in development include: With Bells On (created with Dev Janki and Darrin Hagen, developed with Live and In Color), Savage(created with Karla Koskinen and Jaime Lozano, commissioned by UAB), and Jenny's Damned Ex (created with Jessica Mazaheri). He holds a BS in Music Education from Troy University and an MFA in Musical Theatre Writing from NYU Tisch.

Alessandra Valea (Choreographer) is an NYC-based performing artist, director, and choreographer. Additionally, she is a certified dance educator through Dance Educators of America and serves as the Director of Metuchen Dance Centre and the Theatre Arts Conservatory in New Jersey. She is also currently the Artistic Director for Dance Reflections. Notable projects include: Pass The Mic Festival: The Loophole (UW Madison), The View Upstairs (SpeakEasy Stage, Boston), #BARS III (The Public Theater, NYC), Public Speaking’s HAIR 50 (The Public Theater, NYC), Spamalot (Papermill Theatre, N.H.T. Award Nominee), Fingerpaintings (Playwrights Downtown, NYC), Le Fay (Music Theatre Factory, NYC) Jay Adana’s Larsen Legacy Concert (American Theatre Wing/Adelphi), Dirty Secrets (Tony & the Kiki), Cabaret, Reefer Madness, Dancing At Lughnasa, Urinetown, I Love You Because (The Boston Conservatory) and The Duke Ellington Nutcracker (Metuchen Dance Centre). Alessandra has her BFA from The Boston Conservatory with a triple emphasis in Acting, Dance and Choreography. www.alessandravalea.com

Melissa Crespo (Director) is a multi-hyphenate theater maker based in NYC. As a director, she has made a career of developing new plays, musicals, and opera around the country and abroad. Favorite credits include: Bees and Honey by Guadalis Del Carmen (MCC Theater), Espejos: Clean by Christine Quintana (Hartford Stage & Syracuse Stage), and form of a girl unknown by Charly Evon Simpson (Salt Lake Acting Company). As a playwright, her play Egress co-written with Sarah Saltwick, had a world premiere at Amphibian Stage and won the Roe Green Award for Outstanding Achievement in Playwriting at Cleveland Playhouse. As a producer, she is one of the Founding Editors of 3Views on Theater, an online publication conceived by The Lillys. Fellowships and residencies include: Time Warner Fellow (WP Theatre), Usual Suspect (NYTW), The Director’s Project (Drama League), Van Lier Directing Fellow (Second Stage Theatre), and the Allen Lee Hughes Directing Fellow (Arena Stage). Melissa received her M.F.A. in directing from The New School for Drama and she is currently the Associate Artistic Director of Syracuse Stage. https://www.melissacrespo.com

ATLANTIC FOR KIDS (Alison Beatty, Artistic Director) has presented fun, quality children’s theater for more than 20 years, and presents productions each season. These acclaimed shows are noted for their ability to touch on serious themes while entertaining kids with a blend of music, humor and spectacle. In addition to its weekend performances for families, Atlantic for Kids has welcomed thousands of NYC public school children to see weekday performances. These performances include talkbacks with cast members and discussions about the themes of the play. Previous productions have included, among others, Off-Broadway Alliance Award winners for Best Family Show, Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical, The Pirate La Dee Da, and She Persisted, The Musical; The Big One-Oh!; Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach; Wonderland: Alice’s Rock & Roll Adventure; 1001 Nights: A Love Story About Loving Stories; Ivy + Bean The Musical; and Camp Kappawanna.

ATLANTIC THEATER COMPANY (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director). At Atlantic, our aim is singular—to empower simple and honest storytelling that fosters greater understanding of our shared world. We are a family of artists dedicated to exploring essential truths onstage, be it a show at Atlantic Theater Company or a class at Atlantic Acting School. As a producer, presenter, and educator of theater, we are driven by the belief that theater can challenge and transform our ways of thinking and urge us to reflect on our role in society. From our Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning productions to our community-based education programs, we are committed to uncovering and celebrating the stories of our varied human existence. Founded as an ensemble of impassioned artists in 1985, Atlantic Theater Company has grown into a powerhouse Off-Broadway company. We challenge, inspire, and awaken audiences with truthful storytelling presented across our two venues, the Linda Gross Theater and the intimate Stage 2 black-box. As a producer of compelling new works, we are committed to championing the stories from new and established artists alike, amplifying the voices of emerging playwrights through our deeply collaborative programs and initiatives. We have produced more than 200 plays and musicals including Tony Award-winning productions of Kimberly Akimbo (David Lindsay-Abaire, Jeanine Tesori), The Band’s Visit (David Yazbek, Itamar Moses), Spring Awakening (Steven Sater, Duncan Sheik), and The Beauty Queen of Leenane (Martin McDonagh); Pulitzer Prize recipients Between Riverside and Crazy (Stephen Adly Guirgis) and English (Sanaz Toossi); New York Drama Critics’ Circle winners for Best New Play The Night Alive (Conor McPherson) and Best Foreign Play Hangmen (Martin McDonagh); Obie Award winners for Best New American Play Guards at the Taj and Describe the Night (Rajiv Joseph); and Obie Award Special Citation recipient Skeleton Crew (Dominique Morisseau).

