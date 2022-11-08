Cast Announced for New Musical AN AXEMAS STORY Off-Broadway

It's the most wonderful time of the year... unless you're a tree, that is. Casting is complete for Charlie O'Leary, Patrick Spencer, and Anthony DeAngelis' new musical An Axemas Story, which will play Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre December 1st through 18th.

The cast will feature Angelo McDonough as Small Paul, Ben Schrager as Buck, Charissa Bertels as Mrs. Frasier, Jessie Jo Aka as Noel, Kelly Whitley as Virginia, Lucy Rossi as Fern, Richard Lafluer as Chuck, Curry Whitmire as Farmer Todd, RJ Christian as Mayor Maple, Rose Anne Rabut, and Mark Mendez Muñoz.

An Axemas Story is a holiday send up of 80s slasher films, set on a Christmas tree farm - and told from the perspective of the trees. We follow Small Paul (the puniest tree in Tree Town ) and Noel (the mayor's daughter) as they investigate a string of disappearances, and begin to question Tree Town's relationship with the venerated Farmer Todd - who has been acting particularly strange this year.

The production is under the direction of Jake Beckhard, with Associate Direction and Choreography by Mackenna Goodrich, musical direction by Sara Linger, scenic and prop design by Lauren Barber, costume design by Olivia Vaughn Hern, and lighting design by Zach Dulny.



Watch the music video for Log Jammin' from An Axemas Story below!